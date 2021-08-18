Guadagno To Head Mercy Center

Former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno

ASBURY PARK – Former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno will now be the executive director of the Mercy Center, a nonprofit founded by the Sisters of Mercy in Asbury Park.

Guadagno had formerly been CEO of Fulfill, which provides food and other necessities to those in need throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. She will step into the role being vacated by Sister Carol Ann Henry, who is retiring after 39 years.

The Mercy Center offers the following programs:

Emergency Services – distributes food, clothing and utilities assistance to help sustain families facing financial difficulties;

The Family Resource Center (FRC) – a “one-stop-shop” for resources, referrals, advocacy, counseling and behavior modification services available to families so they can maintain healthier lives and relationships;

Sisters Academy of New Jersey (SANJ) – a middle school for girls from economically challenged families providing an education of excellence, life skills and the necessary tools so they become confident, self-sufficient and successful in competitive high schools.

“By addressing the needs of the entire family and providing a quality education to women at a very young age, Mercy Center truly attacks the very root of systemic poverty in our community,” said Guadagno. “Moving forward, as the State still suffers from the pandemic, I will strive to ensure that those hardest hit in Asbury Park and surrounding areas are not forgotten and that they get the resources they need to build back stronger than ever before.

“Mercy Center is unique in that it holistically addresses the circumstances and needs of the individual through its various wrap-around services and program offerings,” she said. “Additionally, through its strategic community collaborations, it can also offer access to other partner agencies that address the issues that contribute to family issues/hardships. These are just a few of the many reasons why I am so incredibly excited to move forward as Executive Director and grow the wonderful vision that was started by Sister Carol Ann Henry 39 years ago.”

Guadagno’s career in politics, nonprofits, and law made her a strong choice to head up the organization.

“Our search for a new Executive Director allowed us to consider a number of excellent candidates from many walks of life and, after careful consideration, we are so pleased to welcome Kim Guadagno into this critical role,” said Mary Beth Radke, Chair of Mercy Center’s Board of Trustees. “Guadagno is passionate about our vision and will help to ensure that Mercy Center continues to grow and serve the greater Asbury Park community for many more years to come.”

For more information, visit mercycenternj.org.