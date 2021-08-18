Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asbury Park, NJ

Guadagno To Head Mercy Center

By Chris Lundy
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzbUK_0bVdOcsU00
Former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno

ASBURY PARK – Former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno will now be the executive director of the Mercy Center, a nonprofit founded by the Sisters of Mercy in Asbury Park.

Guadagno had formerly been CEO of Fulfill, which provides food and other necessities to those in need throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. She will step into the role being vacated by Sister Carol Ann Henry, who is retiring after 39 years.

The Mercy Center offers the following programs:

  • Emergency Services – distributes food, clothing and utilities assistance to help sustain families facing financial difficulties;
  • The Family Resource Center (FRC) – a “one-stop-shop” for resources, referrals, advocacy, counseling and behavior modification services available to families so they can maintain healthier lives and relationships;
  • Sisters Academy of New Jersey (SANJ) – a middle school for girls from economically challenged families providing an education of excellence, life skills and the necessary tools so they become confident, self-sufficient and successful in competitive high schools.

“By addressing the needs of the entire family and providing a quality education to women at a very young age, Mercy Center truly attacks the very root of systemic poverty in our community,” said Guadagno. “Moving forward, as the State still suffers from the pandemic, I will strive to ensure that those hardest hit in Asbury Park and surrounding areas are not forgotten and that they get the resources they need to build back stronger than ever before.

“Mercy Center is unique in that it holistically addresses the circumstances and needs of the individual through its various wrap-around services and program offerings,” she said. “Additionally, through its strategic community collaborations, it can also offer access to other partner agencies that address the issues that contribute to family issues/hardships. These are just a few of the many reasons why I am so incredibly excited to move forward as Executive Director and grow the wonderful vision that was started by Sister Carol Ann Henry 39 years ago.”

Guadagno’s career in politics, nonprofits, and law made her a strong choice to head up the organization.

“Our search for a new Executive Director allowed us to consider a number of excellent candidates from many walks of life and, after careful consideration, we are so pleased to welcome Kim Guadagno into this critical role,” said Mary Beth Radke, Chair of Mercy Center’s Board of Trustees. “Guadagno is passionate about our vision and will help to ensure that Mercy Center continues to grow and serve the greater Asbury Park community for many more years to come.”

For more information, visit mercycenternj.org.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Asbury Park, NJ
Government
Monmouth County, NJ
Society
Asbury Park, NJ
Society
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Asbury Park, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Guadagno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Charity#The Mercy Center#Emergency Services#Sanj#State#Mercy Center#Mercy Center#Board Of Trustees#Mercycenternj Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Parents’ Rights And Children With Masks

SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY – A legal debate has been raging over the wearing of masks in school. On one side are parents saying “The government is overstepping its authority and infringing on the rights of parents to make their own decision.” On the other side are parents who say “What about the rights of my children to be safe in school?”
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Bans Cannabis Businesses, For Now

TOMS RIVER – After much back and forth, the Township Council banned the sale of cannabis products until the end of the year. The bills signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in February defines a comprehensive regulatory and licensing process for commercial recreational cannabis operations, and gives municipalities 180 days to adopt regulations governing the number of cannabis establishments within the town’s boundaries.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Crisis Hotline Volunteers Needed

JERSEY SHORE – Crisis Hotline Volunteers needed for CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties’ training beginning September 14, twice a week every Tuesday & Thursday for six weeks from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Training will be held in person at St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church, 1674 Old Freehold Rd, Toms...
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Sues Illegal Religious School

BRICK – On Friday, August 20, the township filed a lawsuit in Superior Court to force an unauthorized school that has been running at the site of the former Temple Beth Or to immediately cease and desist operations. Mayor John G. Ducey said the lawsuit was necessary since all property...
Manchester Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Third Manchester Mayoral Candidate Steps Forward

MANCHESTER – David Goldstein, 70, is one of three township residents seeking to serve as mayor by running in this November’s general election. He is currently collecting signatures to be on the ballot in November along with fellow candidates Robert Hudak, 44, who was appointed by the Council in June to replace Mayor Kenneth Palmer and Robert Arace, 27, who announced his desire to run a few days after Hudak was sworn in.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Monmouth County SPCA Receives $1 Million Donation

EATONTOWN – The Monmouth County SPCA, who has been a model organization for other animal welfare agencies in the state of New Jersey, is thrilled and honored to be chosen to receive a large donation from Sheldon Vogel. Sheldon and his late wife, Anne, who have been long-time patrons of the Monmouth County SPCA, funded the Vogel Spay/Neuter Clinic decades ago, and most recently supported the expansion to the Vogel Veterinary Care Center, a full-service veterinary clinic where affordable vet care is available to all. Since 2020, the VVCC has seen over 8,000 appointments and has performed 6,094 surgeries for both shelter animals and owned pets.
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Brick School Leaders Ask For Mask Order To Be Dropped

BRICK – The superintendent and board of education president said they would follow state mandates on wearing masks, but asked the governor to let local districts make the choice instead. Brick reported no transmission of the virus within schools during the 2020-2021 school year, officials said. The district had managed...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Upcoming Blood Drive Announced In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – The New Jersey Blood Services have announced an upcoming blood drive. With the pandemic still ongoing, they are experiencing extremely low blood supplies and are urgently asking individuals to donate blood. The upcoming blood drive will take place on September 2 at the St. Andrew United Methodist...
Howell, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Community Comes Together To Support National Night Out

HOWELL – Hundreds of residents in the Howell community came together on August 3 to support local law enforcement and emergency services at National Night Out. What began in the 80s with people leaving their porch light on to come out against crime, National Night Out has evolved into a large community event bringing together law enforcement and emergency services, all together in one night to support each other.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Volunteers Have Cats Available For Adoption

OCEAN COUNTY – Local volunteers run shelters for cats and kittens looking for a good home. Jennings, pictured here, is a precious girl good with other cats and dogs looking for her forever home. Please put an app on this beautiful girl! To start the application process, visit Calling All Cats on Facebook.
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Fines Illegal School

BRICK – The township has begun fining the operator of a school that opened up in a former temple because they did not get the proper clearances and inspections. Temple Beth Or, on Van Zile Road, closed earlier this year and was sold. With a declining congregation, the group was having trouble maintaining the large site.
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Record Crowds Come To Jackson Event

JACKSON – National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and that mission was clearly accomplished during its recent event. The night provided an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances,...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Explore Community Art At 2021 Summer Arts Fest

TOMS RIVER – Check out local artists and support your local nonprofit art gallery at this year’s Toms River Artist Community Annual Summer Arts Fest. The festival will be held in the courtyard between the library and town hall on August 21 from 3 to 8 p.m. Not only can you purchase local artists’ work at this free event, you can savor the local food of Downtown Nights Out.
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Teens Welcome To Become Civil Air Patrol Cadets

LAKEWOOD – The Civil Air Patrol is offering a Cadet Great Start Program to youth from 12-18 at the Lakewood Airport. The program will begin on Thursday, September 16 with a five-week orientation that offers training in leadership, physical fitness, aerospace education, and character-building. After that is complete, they will become a Cadet Airman. Then, they will be able to experience flight in a Civil Air Patrol airplane.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Masks Required For OCC Students This Fall

TOMS RIVER – Ocean County College has announced that they will require all students and staff to wear masks indoors for the upcoming fall semester. According to the school’s website, they will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its students and staff although they are strongly recommending it. “Vaccination is strongly...
Posted by
Jersey Shore Online

Central Officials Question Mask Mandate

BERKELEY – Central Regional School District officials penned a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy in opposition of the requirement that all students, staff, and visitors to schools wear masks in September. The letter was written by Board President Louis Tuminaro and Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides on behalf of the Board of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy