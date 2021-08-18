Gracias Madre is Home to LA’s Best Plant-Based Mexican Food
West Hollywood's Gracias Madre could make a non-vegan turn plant-based after just one bite. The restaurant's delicious flavors are so vibrant that you would never believe that this Mexican fare is also plant-based. The meat replacements meld perfectly with the housemade sauces and guacamole that are stuffed into every bite. This restaurant has been the buzz in West Hollywood, so even as a non-vegan I wanted to see what all the hype was about.thebeet.com
Comments / 0