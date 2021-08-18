Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Gracias Madre is Home to LA’s Best Plant-Based Mexican Food

By Hannah Roeloffs
thebeet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Hollywood's Gracias Madre could make a non-vegan turn plant-based after just one bite. The restaurant's delicious flavors are so vibrant that you would never believe that this Mexican fare is also plant-based. The meat replacements meld perfectly with the housemade sauces and guacamole that are stuffed into every bite. This restaurant has been the buzz in West Hollywood, so even as a non-vegan I wanted to see what all the hype was about.

thebeet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Mexican Food#Vegan Cheese#Good Food#Food Drink#Home#La#Instyle Magazine#Us Weekly#Vogue Com#Instagram#So Cal#Best Vegan Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksThrillist

The Best Tailgating Foods to Make and Eat at Home

Webster's defines "tailgate" as "a board or gate at the rear of a vehicle that can be removed or let down (as for loading)," or as "a jazz trombone style marked by much use of slides to and from long sustained tones." Webster's, clearly, does not know how to party....
Denver, COPosted by
Mile High News

Get a taste of Mexico in Denver's Best Three Mexican Restaurants

DENVER, CO - In 2021, one of the most common ancestry groups in Denver is Mexican, with 31.2% residents of the city. This is why you can find plenty of Mexican restaurants in Denver. Out of the many options, check out these three best Mexican restaurants with authentic recipes and flavors, from traditional Mexican meals to margaritas.
Easton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Easton PA VegFest: Delicious plant-based foods and more at third annual event

It’s an event that’s sure to be stuffed with plant-based deliciousness and fun. Easton PA VegFest — featuring food, family fun and more — will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28 at Riverside Park. The event is hosted by the Easton Area Chamber of Commerce. Before we get to the details, it’s important to note that organizers of the event will be following all the latest guidance from the Centers ...
pullingcorksandforks.com

PRONTO by Serrano’s to serve fast casual Mexican food later this year

This Fall the Serrano family will be debuting their new fast casual concept PRONTO by Serrano’s at their Tempe location. Known for serving Mexican food at several east valley restaurants since 1979 they decided to convert that location since it’s been closed for the last year for re-modeling. “We’ve learned...
Food & Drinksjust-food.com

Canada’s Sol Cuisine takes its plant-based offering to Mexico

Canadian plant-based protein business Sol Cuisine has entered the Mexican market through a link-up with club store chain Costco. Sol Cuisine’s Buffalo Cauliflower Chik’n Wings will be available in all 39 Costco stores in Mexico from 23 August. John Flanagan, CEO of Sol Cuisine, said: “Plant-based consumption in Mexico is...
Restaurantscountry1025.com

7 of Boston’s Best Mexican Restaurants

It wasn’t easy to narrow down, but we have gathered a few tasty taco places for you to check out this summer…. Take a look at some of the awesome dishes, drinks, and more these restaurants have to offer below!. El Barrio Mexican Grill specializes in their fresh and quickly...
Goshen, NYhvmag.com

Thank Goodness It’s Vegan Dishes Plant-Based Eats Near Legoland

The meat-free eatery serves up healthy and delicious bites ranging from sweet potato fries to vegan whoopie pies in Goshen. Ahh, comfort food. It comes in so many mouthwatering, luscious, smooth-textured, melt-in-your-mouth… vegan dishes? How about a house-made seitan cutlet, double battered and fried in 11 herbs and spices, served on a roll with lettuce, tomato, mustard or mayo — all vegan, with a side of sweet potato fries and vegan whoopie pies for dessert?
RestaurantsFood Beast

Some Of The Best Filipino Food In LA Is From This Underground Pop-Up

Just when I thought that I, a Filipino, considered myself to be well familiar with all that my culture's cuisine had to offer, I was introduced to Lord Maynard Llera, who pleasantly extended my Filipino food horizons past lumpia Shanghai, adobo, and sinigang. Pancit habhab? Inihaw na sugpo sa aligue?...
Los Angeles, CALaist.com

LA's Best Vegan Mexican Restaurants, Panaderías And Pop-ups

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. If you think vegan Mexican food is all soyrizo and jackfruit, it's time to rethink your assumptions. Born of vegetables, legumes, maiz, tradition and a desire to avoid harming animals, vegan-Mexican has, in the past few years, become one of the most innovative cuisines in the United States.
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

The Habit Burger Grill Launches With Impossible Foods, Serving Delicious Plant-Based Innovations To Guests

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches, hand-cut salads, and more is thrilled to announce the continuation of its offerings with Impossible Foods Inc., bringing the company's plant-based meat to select locations in the US. Beginning August 11th, The Habit Burger Grill will introduce two culinary innovations to their menu, the Original Impossible™ Burger and the Impossible™ Bistro Burger, both of which are made with Impossible Foods' award-winning plant-based meat.
New York City, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

This Year’s Met Gala Will Feature a Completely Plant-Based Menu

This year’s Met Gala will show the world the newest and most innovative trends beyond fashion, food included. In the event’s overarching mission to surrounding inclusion and diversity, the 2021 Met Gala will feature its first completely plant-based menu. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fashion event was pushed from the first weekend in May to September 13th. The event’s theme is centered around American fashion, co-chaired by vegan musician Billie Eilish, tennis star Noami Osaka, National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, and actor Timothee Chalamet.
AgricultureTechCrunch

Impossible’s plant-based sausage is coming home

That said, I’ve got no complaints about the contents. I’ve tossed the sausage (Notsage? Fauxsage?) into a couple of pasta dishes and am currently defrosting what’s left for dinner tonight. As someone who hasn’t eaten pork or beef for probably a decade and a half, I’m probably not the best judge of how close they’ve come to the actual thing, but I dunno, it tasted pretty much what I remember sausage tasting like.
Recipesthebeet.com

Vegan Spiced Pecan Taquitos

Taquitos are rolled tacos filled with spicy, savory ingredients, then crisp-fried in the oven, and topped with your favorite condiments like dairy-free cheese, sour cream, and guacamole. It's a meal to make your mouth water. Normally, taquitos are filled with some kind of animal protein like beef or chicken, but...
Bellevue, WAdrugstorenews.com

Good Planet Foods unveils plant-based cheese wedges

Good Planet’s offerings of plant-based and allergen cheeses are expanding. The Bellevue, Wash.-based company announced the launch of a new line of plant-based cheese wedges. Created with real and allergen-free ingredients, each wedge is individually wrapped, and available in three varieties — original, pepper jack and smoked gouda. Follow Your...
Food & Drinksmediapost.com

Testing, Testing: Will Plant-Based Foods Be A QSR Fixture Or Niche?

With Pizza Hut joining Little Caesars in offering plant-based pepperoni, it’s worth pondering whether meat substitutes will be relegated to toppings and limited-time menu offerings in the QSR world. While plant-based foods continue to gain retail distribution, major restaurant chains are still trying to figure out whether they’re worth the...
Recipesthebeet.com

How to Go Plant-Based for 3 Days With Clean Recipes and a Daily Menu

Want to try to eat plant-based or vegan but not sure whether it's for you? Rather than tell yourself you have to do it forever try it for just three days. Getting off of the processed junk food, as well as giving up meat and dairy, will help clean up your diet, and can shift your gut microbiome to be healthier, in that short amount of time. You will feel energized and less bloated in just three days, research shows.
Brooklyn, NYpix11.com

Brooklyn cafe offers plant-based food with Caribbean flair

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — While many local Black owned businesses struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic, one local cafe in Brooklyn flourished by putting a plant-based twist to their meals. Married couple Michael and Nicole Nicholas combined their knack for design and expertise in restaurant hospitality to open a cafe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy