Why All Men Need To Practice Yoga

Have fun while you stay in shape with the Lifespan Fitness Cycle Boxer upright exercise bike. This workout gadget comes with challenging yet enjoyable cardio and strength training programs. These routines combine cycling, boxing, and even brain training to keep you motivated and help you burn calories. Meanwhile, you develop lean muscle while you punch and pedal through the workouts. And, as far as brain training goes, you strengthen your memory and quicken your reactions thanks to the interactive punch pad. What’s more, this intense bike is ideal for home workouts. That’s because the seat and punch pads adjust to your height and body type. Finally, the front wheels make the Cycle Boxer easy to move around a room. If you’re looking for an engaging way to stay healthy, this upright exercise bike is it.