Best Beard Product For The Best Beard Of Your Life

Like many of the most iconic ’00s beauty trends, French tips are back in a big way, and (as with fashion’s cyclical nature) they’ve been revamped for a new decade. The modern French manicure is now much more colorful than its classic, pink-and-white predecessor. Most popularly it has been updated with neon shades replacing the white tip or with the addition of nail art. While the look has often been considered divisive and at times dubbed as tacky, there’s no denying there are a few reasons behind its enduring appeal. As a manicure base, it’s versatile, looks good even as it grows out, and gives the nails an elongated look. Add to the list now, it’s easier than ever to do at home, even without a super steady hand.