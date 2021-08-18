Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Best Beard Product For The Best Beard Of Your Life

By Dan Bergstein
Posted by 
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rules of the beard are simple. Keep it groomed. Keep it clean. Keep it soft. And most importantly, keep it handsome. But when the beard aisle at the store is overflowing with products, picking the right tools, cleansers, and wax seems daunting. Do you need beard balm? What about beard oil? And what exactly is beard shampoo? Uncover the secrets of facial-hair maintenance and give your beard the professional love and care it deserves. You don’t need shelves and shelves of overpriced products— just a few beard essentials. With the best beard products, your vibe will transform from a scary mountain hermit to an executive lumberjack.

www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Popular Science

Popular Science

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Clippers#Beard#Jack Black Beard Wash#Amish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

These are the best face wax strips if you'd rather be rid of your peach fuzz or 'tache hairs

Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. Facial hair. We’ve all got it, some of us more than others, and it’s a totally natural thing to have and embrace (if it wasn’t, it wouldn’t grow there). However, if you’re less fond of your peach fuzz or ‘tache hairs, then there’s a plethora of devices out there to help you remove it. Face wax strips being one of them.
Hair CareAllure

How a Model Discovered That Belly Button Rings Make the Perfect Hair Accessory

This year, social media has blessed us with a lot of hairstyle inspiration. From '90s-inspired tendril braids to TikTok’s DIY ponytail shag haircut, we've definitely learned a new thing or two when it comes to styling our hair. Recently, another beauty trend has emerged on Instagram that has us both shocked and intrigued: belly button rings as hair accessories.
Hair Carebeautypackaging.com

Pureology Launches 'Top Coat' Toner + Gloss for Hair

Pureology's new Color Fanatic "Top Coat + line just launched, and consumers can now tone their hair color and apply salon-quality gloss in one step, at home between salon visits. The new product comes in three hues—purple, blue, and sheer. Results appear in just 5 minutes and last for up...
MakeupAllure

25 Allure-Beloved Beauty Products You Can Shop for Under $25

Skin is your body's largest organ but it doesn't mean you have to give one up — aka, drop tons of hard-earned money and valuables — in order to properly care for it. Same goes for perfecting your washday routine or everyday makeup routine. Beauty and self-care can be, and should be, accessible to all. Just take a peek at the skin-care routines of top dermatologists — many of which we frequently tap for product recommendations — and you'll see drugstore-friendly brands like Neutrogrena, CeraVe, and La Roche-Posay everywhere you look.
Skin CareEssence

11 Bold Nail Colors To Try Before The Summer Ends

Last year left us posing a serious question: who would create our eye-catching nail art? Without access to our favorite nail salons, many of us tapped into our creative energy and began a path to doing things for ourselves—especially our manicures. From creative designs to amazing colors, expressing ourselves through...
Beauty & FashionNYLON

The Best Internet Hacks for Perfect French Tip Nails

Like many of the most iconic ’00s beauty trends, French tips are back in a big way, and (as with fashion’s cyclical nature) they’ve been revamped for a new decade. The modern French manicure is now much more colorful than its classic, pink-and-white predecessor. Most popularly it has been updated with neon shades replacing the white tip or with the addition of nail art. While the look has often been considered divisive and at times dubbed as tacky, there’s no denying there are a few reasons behind its enduring appeal. As a manicure base, it’s versatile, looks good even as it grows out, and gives the nails an elongated look. Add to the list now, it’s easier than ever to do at home, even without a super steady hand.
Hair Carecoveteur.com

This Highlighting Technique Is a Game Changer for Curly Hair

As the world slowly started to open again, I was dying for some color that makes it appear as though I wasn't stuck inside for the past year and a half. But as someone with curly hair, I've always been hesitant to color for fear of damage and harsh lines on my hair.
Hair CarePopular Science

Best curling iron: Hair styling tools to create the curls you seek no matter your hair type

CHI Spin N’ Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler Check Price. T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Check Price. Whether you’re a beginner or practically professional at styling your hair, there is a curler for your unique tresses, no matter how fine, thick, long, or short they may be. The best curling iron for you will be easy to use, have multiple heat settings to accommodate your hair texture, prevent hair damage, and most importantly, leave your hair with shiny, healthy curls. Of course, barrel size matters when it comes to achieving the types of curls or waves you want—anything less than one inch will create tighter curls, while anything above will create a looser, beachier vibe. The most versatile size is one-inch, and it works well for all hair types. So, time to get wavy and scroll through the best curling irons below.
Hair CareFASHION Magazine |

Texture Talk: The Best Combs and Brushes for Curly Hair

Welcome to Texture Talk, a column that celebrates and deep dives into the dynamic world of curly hair, from crowns of curls that are free flowing to strands that are tucked away in a protective style. If you have curly or coily hair, a thorough and effective detangling process is...
Skin Carepurewow.com

5 Ways to Wear Nail Polish in 2021 (And 2 Looks Best Left in Pre-Pandemic Times)

Is it just us or is there something about looking down at freshly painted nails that brings about a sense of calm and joy? Plus, there’s so much creative expression that’s possible with your nails. You can switch up the shape or shade—or you can try a new design. Let’s look at some of the ways you can stay on trend with your mani in 2021.
Hair Carethekatynews.com

Why Choose People Sunber Hair Wigs In Summer

Summer is a time of more love and hate. You can wear nice clothes, sexy bikinis. But the summer heat is also unacceptably hot and can become a problem when it comes to hair care. Especially for black girls/women. Finding a wig that can fit in the summer is an important matter. The great thing is that there is now a wig that you can wear in the summer, beautiful and practical. It’s a headband wig. Here we will discuss headband wigs and body wave wigs.
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

How To Tell You Have A Diamond Face Shape + 7 Gorgeous Hair & Makeup Tips

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. While you can ultimately style your hair and makeup however you please, it can be helpful to lean on techniques that best suit your bone structure. But, sigh, determining your face shape can be frustratingly nuanced (even with our robust guide). Plenty of people can have a blend of two shapes—so how do you know if your face reads more ovular or rectangular? Diamond or heart-shaped?
Home & GardenGear Patrol

The Best Bed Frames to Get the Best Sleep of Your Life

To all the people who sleep with their mattress on the floor: Why? After you spent all that time searching for the perfect mattress, you're going to want to pair it with a bed that complements it and your bedroom's design. Bed frames can come in at a hefty, hefty price point. Plus, bed frames come with the added struggle of having to schlep it into your home and setting it up, so you don't want to buy a cheap one that'll conk out or, heaven forbid, fall out from under you while you're asleep. We found the 10 best bed frames for practically every person.
Hair CarePosted by
The Independent

Ghd platinum plus: We tried the brand’s smart straightener and it made our hair super shiny

Where would we be without ghd? Iconic in the world of haircare, the brand has been saving us from bad barnets since 2001, with a series of launches that have revolutionised heat styling.And, while ghd has gone on to create some of the best tools in the industry – from the soft curl tong (£129, Very.co.uk) to the helios hair dryer (£159, Johnlewis.com) – it is the instant smoothing power of the brand’s flat irons that remains as apparent today as it was two decades ago.Since the launch of its original IV straightener (£92.50, Johnlewis.com), ghd has released a number...
Skin CareMic

The 10 best beard shampoos

Whether you sport a full beard or manicured scruff, your facial hair — and the skin beneath it — require special care. Not only do the best beard shampoos offer a deep clean, but they also help soften facial hair with moisturizing ingredients. Plus, they come in a variety of formulations that target all kinds of concerns (like itching or slow growth), and in an array of scents that'll make you look forward to your next wash.
Skin CareIn Style

This 10-Free Nail Polish Has Become My Go-To Red

If someone had told me 10 years ago that red would become my go-to nail color, I'd tell them they're lying. But here we are. And while I haven't completely abandoned my beloved nude polishes, sundays' No.15 has got me in a chokehold — and I don't want to be freed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy