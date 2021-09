You may take a multivitamin every day but do you know what taking a multivitamin every day does to your body? "One third of adults and half of the population aging more than 55 years report taking at least one supplement per day," according to a study published in the Advanced Pharmaceutical Bulletin. Find out more about what taking multivitamin every day could do to your body before you continue with your supplement regimen. As always, consult with your doctor about multivitamins, supplements, and medications. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.