WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrested a week ago after a car and foot chase, now has been charged with the same crime as the suspect police say was also in the chase. 22-year-old Javier Castro was being pursued for a warrant of aggravated robbery of Sam’s Dollar Saver on Holliday. Now he is also charged with a home invasion robbery on Bell Street the week before, according to the affidavit.