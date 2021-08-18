Parent Rips Off Teacher's Mask At Back-To-School Event In Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Five days into the new school year and Fort Worth ISD confirms more than 1,000 students, teachers and other staff are in quarantine after either testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed to someone with COVID-19. The school district said the breakdown is 908 students and 185 staff members in quarantine. Under Fort Worth ISD’s protocol, anyone who is unvaccinated that has had contact with someone infected with COVID-19, is required to quarantine for ten days. At last week’s school board meeting, Superintendent Kent Scribner announced a district-wide mask mandate for the start of this school year, going against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order forbidding this. Then four parents filed a lawsuit, winning a temporary restraining order last Friday, August 13, that is now in effect until at least August 26 when the next hearing will take place. On Tuesday, August 17, the Fort Worth ISD school board met to discuss if it can legally require students and teachers to wear masks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After meeting with attorneys in executive session, the board voted 5-2 voted to join the lawsuit against Gov. Abbott on the mask mandate ban.