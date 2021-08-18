Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Parent Rips Off Teacher's Mask At Back-To-School Event In Texas

By Anna Gallegos
Posted by 
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eanes ISD superintendent warned parents not to fight on campus.

kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
902
Followers
495
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mask Off#Rips#Police#Eanes Isd#Keye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
Upworthy

Mom calls out school for letting masks be optional but making girls follow ridiculous dress code

A Tennessee mom's stance against optional mask mandates is winning the internet after a scathing email she wrote to her school board at Hamilton County Schools went viral on social media. Pointing out the double standards behind enforcing notoriously misogynistic dress codes while making potentially life-saving masks optional, the unidentified mother informed the board that her teenage daughter would be opting out of all school dress code restrictions. Her email added fuel to the debates over school mask mandates after screenshots of the stinging letter were tweeted by The Tennessee Holler over the weekend.
Texas Statefox4news.com

COVID-19 outbreaks close schools in 3 small Texas districts

Three small Texas school districts have shut down because of so many cases of COVID-19 this week. The Iraan-Sheffield district in west Texas closed all three campuses for two weeks and canceled the first football game of the season. The nearly 350-student district south of Midland started school on Aug....
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Parents livid after learning Klein ISD teacher gave questionnaire asking students if they've been vaccinated

HOUSTON - Do you think it’s appropriate for a teacher to ask your child his or her vaccination status? It happened in Klein ISD, leaving at least one family furious. On the first day of school, yesterday, a Klein Oak High School teacher gave her students a questionnaire asking if the students have been vaccinated against COVID-19. One mother we spoke to, who does not want to be identified, told us she sent an email to the teacher, principal, and the Klein ISD Superintendent.
EducationSlate

Post-COVID Restrictions, Why Are Many Black Parents Still Home-Schooling?

The COVID crisis forced many American families to keep children at home for school during much of the past year. That was especially true for Black Americans, who saw the most dramatic rise in a home-based learning experience of any racial group, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But even as many kids are returning to brick-and-mortar classrooms, a growing number of Black families have decided to continue teaching their kids at home.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

More Than 1,000 Fort Worth ISD Students, Staff In Quarantine Due To COVID-19 1 Week Into School Year

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Five days into the new school year and Fort Worth ISD confirms more than 1,000 students, teachers and other staff are in quarantine after either testing positive for COVID-19 or being exposed to someone with COVID-19. The school district said the breakdown is 908 students and 185 staff members in quarantine. Under Fort Worth ISD’s protocol, anyone who is unvaccinated that has had contact with someone infected with COVID-19, is required to quarantine for ten days. At last week’s school board meeting, Superintendent Kent Scribner announced a district-wide mask mandate for the start of this school year, going against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order forbidding this. Then four parents filed a lawsuit, winning a temporary restraining order last Friday, August 13, that is now in effect until at least August 26 when the next hearing will take place. On Tuesday, August 17, the Fort Worth ISD school board met to discuss if it can legally require students and teachers to wear masks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. After meeting with attorneys in executive session, the board voted 5-2 voted to join the lawsuit against Gov. Abbott on the mask mandate ban.    
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘That’s Not Acceptable’: Texas Superintendent Speaks Out After 2 Teachers Harassed By Parents Over Masks

(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — A school superintendent in Texas is speaking out after a teacher was physically assaulted and another harassed in incidents involving masks. The incidents happened Monday at a “meet-the-teacher” event ahead of the first day of school on Wednesday, Tom Leonard, the superintendent of the Eanes Independent School District in Austin, told CNN. He said he wrote a letter to the public in response.

Comments / 0

Community Policy