Dueling lawsuits involving real estate developer-former Bengal settled

Q: I lost my home during the recession back in 2009. Just this past week we got served with a lawsuit. The company that filed the lawsuit is a name we aren’t even familiar with. The documents are full of legalese, but even so, we can’t make heads or tails out of it. The only things we recognize are our names and the address of the house we left. Neither of us have ever been sued before. We are beside ourselves and just don’t know what to do. Can you give us any help? I know you get a lot of emails every week and can only choose one, but we’d really appreciate it if you could give us some guidance.