Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Dueling lawsuits involving real estate developer-former Bengal settled

By Andy Brownfield
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA set of competing lawsuits involving claims of assault and extortion, with a prominent local real estate developer and former Cincinnati Bengal at the center, have been settled. Kingsley + Co. founder and former Bengals safety Chinedum Ndukwe has settled his lawsuit accusing high-profile Atlanta entertainment attorney James Walker Jr....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Joe Deters
Person
Akon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Bengals#Real Estate Developer#Kingsley Co#Kinglsey Co#The Supreme Courts#Marriott Hotel#Sony Music#Howard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

North Texas real estate agent pleads guilty to her involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Frisco real estate agent who along with hundreds of others stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty to her involvement in the insurrection. As part of a plea agreement, Jennifer Leigh “Jenna” Ryan, 51, pleaded guilty on Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly parading, demonstrating or picketing inside of the Capitol during the riot.
Ashwaubenon, WIgopresstimes.com

Ashwaubenon to settle lawsuit of two former officers

ASHWAUBENON – After meeting in closed session late last month, the village board agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by two former public safety officers who alleged they did not receive their full retirement payout, Village Manager Joel Gregozeski said. He said the board agreed to settle the case filed...
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

All Things Real Estate: You may forfeit legitimate defense if you wait to respond to lawsuit

Q: I lost my home during the recession back in 2009. Just this past week we got served with a lawsuit. The company that filed the lawsuit is a name we aren’t even familiar with. The documents are full of legalese, but even so, we can’t make heads or tails out of it. The only things we recognize are our names and the address of the house we left. Neither of us have ever been sued before. We are beside ourselves and just don’t know what to do. Can you give us any help? I know you get a lot of emails every week and can only choose one, but we’d really appreciate it if you could give us some guidance.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Real Estate News

Top producing real estate professional Katrina Johnson, of Carolina One’s Longpoint Road office was recently featured in the National and International Edition of Top Agent Magazine for June 2021. The publication recognizes the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, with profiles monthly. Johnson, a Charleston...
York, NEGrand Island Independent

Lawsuit settled with ballfield contractor

YORK – In 2016, a lawsuit was filed against the City of York by a contractor who was seeking more than $40,000 for work done at the ballfield complex in York. Nemaha Landscape and Construction Inc., which is located in Lincoln, filed a complaint with the York County District Court, which said the company allegedly entered into a contract with the city, performed its work and the defendant failed to pay.
Arizona Statetennesseestar.com

City of Phoenix Sues Arizona over New Laws on Police Review Boards and Broadening Attorney General’s Investigative Powers

The City of Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the State of Arizona on Tuesday, contending that new legislation regulating police review boards and expanding the attorney general’s powers of investigation violates the state constitution. HB 2893 requires that the members of police misconduct boards be partially composed of police officers,...
Hampton, VAwydaily.com

Jury Convicts Local Woman on Heroin and Money Laundering Charges

NEWPORT NEWS — On Friday, August 13, a federal jury convicted a local woman on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute heroin and also on conspiracy to commit money laundering. Court records show that Contessa Williams, 45 of Hampton, conspired with other people (including...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Accused drug kingpin backs out of plea deal on escape charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A reputed drug kingpin accused of escaping from the Clarke County Jail was scheduled to plead guilty to a federal escape charge Friday but changed his mind. Darrin Jamark Southall appeared at the U.S. District Courthouse in Mobile for the plea hearing but decided not to...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Officer Anthony Westerman Convicted On Rape, Assault Charges

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman on Friday was convicted on two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree assault, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger announced on Monday. The charges stem from two incidents. In October 2017, Westerman, and a 22-year-old woman had been at a bar when he called an Uber to take them back to his house. Once there, he reportedly forced himself on top of the victim, who said she was not conscious at the time. Two years later, Westerman led another woman to a secluded part of a Baltimore County bar, put his hand on her waist and started kissing her without her consent. The victim in the 2017 attack did not come forward until she learned about other incidents two years later. Westerman, who began working for the Baltimore County Police Department in 2013, is currently suspended without pay.
Albuquerque, NMerrorsofenchantment.com

ABQ Calvary Church pastor “gets it” on MLG’s COVID rules

With New Mexico’s Gov. Lujan Grisham having imposed a mask mandate and pushing HARD for New Mexicans to get vaccinated, the pastor of Calvary Church in Albuquerque, Skip Heitzig has put out a strong, principled statement in support of individual freedom. We wish that more community leaders had such a strong, principled stance.
Public Safetydailynewsen.com

Prison without bail for a detainee for the sale of adulterated cocaine that caused a dead man and nine hospitalized

The Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 1 of Coria (Cáceres) has decreed on Monday the entrance in prison of the person detained by the alleged sale of adulterated drug that caused death on Saturday of a 37-year-old male and the poisoning of At least 13 people, of which nine had to be admitted from emergencies, three of them in a serious state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy