If you're a big fan of Porsche restomods, there are two brands that are arguably head-and-shoulders above all others. If you love a modernized 964, you go to Singer Vehicle Design. But if you prefer your Porsche to come from a slightly more technologically advanced era and to be dripping in carbon fiber, you go to Gunther Werks. The company specializes in the 993 generation of the Porsche 911 and recently teased us with digital renderings of its latest project, an in-house designed 993 Speedster. The first such beauty has now been completed and unveiled by the company, and it looks brilliant.