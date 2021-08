Buying and holding shares of growing companies is the easiest way to grow your money. Five Below, CuriosityStream, and Chegg are showing the characteristics of future winners. Turning $500 into $1,000 is not difficult. You don't need to follow a complicated strategy or chase speculative meme stocks to accomplish this. All you need to do is buy and hold shares of a fast-growing company with plenty of opportunities for further expansion and be patient.