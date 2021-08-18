Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Carbon Fees? You Might Be Surprised by Latest List of Supporters

By Opinion
GV Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a climate quiz question: What do these influential people and organizations have in common? Elon Musk, the National Ski Association, the League of Women Voters, Fetzer Winery, Trout Unlimited, the Carnegie Institute of Science, the World Bank, all four living former Federal Reserve chairs including Janet Yellin, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, the American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO and at least 3,500 economists including 28 Nobel laureates?

gvwire.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
David Valadao
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Carbon Price#Carbon Pollution#Trout Unlimited#The World Bank#Federal Reserve#Afl Cio#Americans#The European Union#House#Senate#Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Energy IndustryMIT Technology Review

The $3.5 trillion budget bill could transform the US power sector—and slash climate pollution

In the coming weeks, Congress may pass one of the most important climate policies in US history. The $3.5 trillion budget plan includes a provision known as the Clean Electricity Payment Program, which would use payments and penalties to encourage utilities to increase the share of electricity they sell from carbon-free sources each year. If it works as hoped, the legislation would ensure that the power sector generates 80% of its electricity from sources like wind, solar, and nuclear plants by 2030, cutting more than a billion tons of annual greenhouse-gas emissions.
Income Taxcrowdfundinsider.com

Biden Administration Plans to Increase Taxes on 2.1 Million Small Businesses

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) is warning that the Biden Administrations’ tax plan would raise taxes on 2.1 million small businesses – in contrast to the Administrations’ claims. Last week, the White House issued a Fact Sheet on the plan claiming the tax proposal will “protect 97...
California StateSacramento Bee

California’s top Democrats took money from big oil and gas. Then climate legislation died

When California legislators went home to their districts for their summer recess in mid-July, our state was gripped by climate disasters of historic proportions. It still is. The Dixie Fire became the second-largest single wildfire in California history. Desperately low water levels forced the Oroville hydro-electric plant offline for the first time ever, giving Californians even more reason to list drought as their top climate concern. And severely limited water supply will force food prices higher.
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden and natural gas: It's complicated

The Biden administration has filled in more blanks on its approach to natural gas, but the overall picture remains murky. Catch up fast: The Treasury Department is pressing multilateral development banks (MDBs) not to fund natural gas exploration and production. But the new policy still backs projects further down the...
EnvironmentScientific American

Carbon Dividends: A Win-Win for People and for the Climate

Win-win solutions that bring tangible benefits in the present generation while safeguarding the planet for future generations can broaden public support for policies to fight climate change. This is the political intuition behind the Green New Deal, which reframes climate policy as an opportunity to reboot the economy and create millions of jobs. The same logic applies to carbon dividends, a strategy that puts a price on carbon emissions and returns the money straight to the people.
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

Infrastructure package makes its way through Congress

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. American farmers and agribusinesses are positioned to be more competitive in the global economy with the U.S. Senate’s Aug. 10 passage of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The nearly $1 trillion plan is intended to rebuild roads and...
Montana StateMissoulian

Opinion: Carbon pricing will benefit Montana's economy and way of life

This opinion is in response to "Oil, gas can fuel Montana's economic recovery" (Aug. 8). I’d like to address the externalized economic costs of remaining dependent on fossil fuels as we chart our energy future. Fossil fuels have enjoyed decades of advantage over alternative fuel sources because we have not included the adverse impacts of increased carbon emissions in our economic assessments. Yet, settled science now shows clearly that increased carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels is directly correlated to climatic destabilization (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Report, 2021).
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fortune

The infrastructure bill shows why Congress must stop enabling bad behavior by cities and states

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Under America’s constitutional system, states and cities are responsible for maintaining public infrastructure such as streets, schools, parks, and water and sewer facilities. Yet even as Congress moves ahead with the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and even as calls increase for more federal assistance to ease burdens on local taxpayers, it’s clear that the legislative branch largely fails to understand how states and municipalities manage their budgets.
Energy IndustryArchDaily

New Regulations and Private Initiatives are Pushing the Transition to Clean Energy

Following the recent evolution of the climate crisis, policymakers and private companies are getting behind the transition towards clean energy. California is set to mandate solar panels and battery storage for new buildings in a move towards establishing a 100% clean energy grid, while across the US, public schools are redesigned to operate on green energy. In Europe, the EU launched a call to establish an offshore renewable energies working group that would help define the framework for reaching the EU’s ambition of at least 300 GW of offshore wind and 40 GW of ocean energies by 2050. At the same time, furniture manufacturer IKEA announced it would start selling renewable energy to Swedish households.
U.S. Politicsdeltadailynews.com

Biden Approves Largest Permanent Increase In Foodstamps

The Biden administration has revised the nutrition standards of the food stamp program and prompted the. largest permanent increase to benefits in the program’s history, a move that will give poor people more. power to fill their grocery carts but add billions of dollars to the cost of a program...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Climate action needs a carbon tax, not just bonds

The all-important question posed in the Aug. 14 letter to the editor (“Capitalism already spurs green revolution,” The Daily Progress) about the contribution green bonds can make in our struggle to slow climate change is this:. “Can we make the changeover [away from fossil fuels] fast enough?”. Given the incomparable...
EnvironmentNJBIZ

OPINION: Heed the alarms

With scientists from the United Nations reporting this week that climate change will be intensifying over the next 30 years because of our planet’s addiction to fossil fuels, it is now incumbent on all business sectors to make changes. Even if corporations around the world decided – finally and uniformly – to cut emissions today, we are learning that global warming will still occur, around 1.5 degrees Celsius within the next two decades.
TrafficUnion Leader

Letter: Prices at the pump are all about supply and demand

To the Editor: On Saturday I bought a partial tank of gasoline for $2.87 a gallon. This is over a dollar more than the $1.81 a gallon I paid about a year ago (an almost 60 percent increase). As most economists would explain, the price is largely a case of supply and demand.
Congress & CourtsBoston Herald

Moore: Taxpayers ripped off while Congress does nothing

Milton Friedman used to quip that, in Washington, if a government program is working, Congress says we need to spend more money on it. And if a government program is failing, Congress concludes we are not spending enough money on it. We are seeing that in spades with the unemployment...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Think Tank Urges Substantial U.S. Space Solar Power Investment

The Progressive Policy Institute (PPI), a Washington think tank, has joined with the National Space Society (NSS) in calling on U.S. policymakers to pursue a joint NASA and Department of Energy (DOE)-led space solar power generation (SSP) capability. They characterize SSP as a clean energy national... Subscription Required. Think Tank...
Energy IndustryLincoln Journal Star

Letter: Carbon pricing part of answer

As noted in the LJS article “5 things to know about the new UN report,” (Aug. 10), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reiterated that scientists agree climate change is happening now, is very bad and is caused by us -- but also that there is cause for hope. For...

Comments / 3

Community Policy