UW-Madison announces new testing requirement for those without proof of vaccination
UW-Madison announced on Wednesday a new testing requirement for employees and students that have not shared proof of vaccination. Effective Aug. 30, all individuals that have not shared their proof of vaccination with University Health Services (UHS) will be required to test weekly for COVID-19. In the previous academic year, students and employees were required to test twice a week to access university facilities.www.dailycardinal.com
