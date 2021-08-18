Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

NAMS teacher named to Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council

By NEMiss.News
nemiss.news
 5 days ago

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) recently announced the addition of 49 experienced and highly regarded professionals from across the state to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council (MTAC). The MTAC, formed in 2016, now includes 300 educators representing schools in urban and rural settings and an array of content areas, including general education, arts, special education and career and technical education.

www.nemiss.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Education#Mde#Mtac#New Albany Middle School#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
Farmington, MODaily Journal

Petty named Regional Teacher of the Year

Shocked, honored and thankful. That’s how Farmington resident Bethany Petty reacted when she recently learned she has been named Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year. She has been a Social Studies teacher at Central High School for the past 13 years where she sponsors the Future Teachers of America Club and is a member of her school’s Professional Development Committee. She is also chairperson of the Social Studies department.
Pennsylvania Statebuckscountyherald.com

MBIT educator named PA Teacher of Year

Middle Bucks Institute of Technology multimedia technology teacher James Davey has been selected as the 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year sponsored by the Pennsylvania Association for Career and Technical Education (PA-ACTE). The PA-ACTE Teacher of the Year award recognizes inspirational leaders that embody the core values of the Association...
Simpson County, KYBowling Green Daily News

Simpson County educator named state's top history teacher

A Simpson County social studies teacher will represent Kentucky as he competes for the honor of the top history teacher in the country. Justin Mitchell, who teaches at Franklin-Simpson Middle School, has been named the 2021 Kentucky History Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Historical Society. “(History) is the...
Indianapolis, INinkfreenews.com

Goshen Teacher Among Finalists For Teacher Of The Year

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Education has announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year award. The finalists were nominated by their respective schools and selected by a committee comprised of former winners, IDOE staff, and educational organization leaders, among others. The committee also includes...
Minnesota StateINFORUM

Rochester ESL, ethnic studies teacher named Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Century High School teacher Natalia Benjamin is the first from Rochester to receive the prestigious award. Benjamin was one of nine finalists before being recognized during a ceremony Wednesday night, Aug. 11, in the Twin Cities. The event included comments from previous Teacher of the Year award recipients, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
Beaufort County, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

Johnson named Beaufort County Schools teacher of the year

Dawn Johnson, a science teacher at P.S. Jones Middle School, was named the Beaufort County Schools 2021-22 teacher of the year. The Board of Education recognized Johnson during a meeting Tuesday. She is pictured with BCS Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman. (Beaufort County Schools)
Indiana Statewfft.com

Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher named finalist for 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) —The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced on Monday the top 10 finalists for the 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “Teachers are our difference-makers in the lives of so many students across Indiana,” Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said. “When you ask most people, they can point back in their life to their favorite teacher. Typically, that is someone who not only taught them knowledge and skills but also someone who cared about and believed in them as an individual. We are fortunate to have many exceptional teachers in Indiana, and to make this top 10 list is truly an accomplishment. I’m thankful for the leadership of these educators who have positively impacted so many Hoosier students and set such a great example of what it means to help our students achieve their greatest potential.”
El Centro, CAthedesertreview.com

Haydee Rodriguez named 'Peace Teacher'

WASHINGTON D.C. — Local teacher Haydee Rodriguez of El Centro has been chosen as the first teacher in California to participate in the US Institute of Peace’s (USIP) Peace Teacher’s Program, representing the entire West Coast this school year in the prestigious nationwide program. Rodriguez — a Central Union High...
Georgia StateWTGS

SCCPSS teacher named Georgia State Teacher of the Year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah-Chatham County’s very own Cherie Dennis has been named Georgia State Teacher of the Year. She’s been a teacher for the district for 12 years and currently works at Hesse K-8 School teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL). Dennis said this honor will allow her...
Carteret County, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Worsinger named Outstanding Secondary Mathematics Teacher

BEAUFORT — Mikaela Worsinger was recognized as the 2021 Outstanding Secondary Mathematics Teacher for Carteret County Schools. Ms. Worsinger is a teacher at Croatan High School, where she has taught math for the last six years. “Croatan is extremely fortunate to have Ms. Worsinger as an essential member of our...
Park City, UTPark Record

Park City teachers ask County Council to mandate masks in schools

A group of parents and teachers, including representatives of the Park City teachers unions, asked the Summit County Council on Wednesday to impose a mask mandate in the area’s schools. Jake Jobe and Mary Morgan, co-presidents of the Park City Education Association, the largest union that represents teachers in the...
AgricultureAshton Gazette

Teacher grants

The Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom program and the IAA Foundation, along with the Illinois Farm Bureau®, are pleased to announce our 2021-2022 Classroom grants for current Illinois teachers working in K-12 classrooms. Teachers are urged to apply for classroom grants up to $300 to incorporate new and exciting agriculture-related...
Educationwarrensburgstarjournal.com

Burris named Missouri Elementary PE Teacher of the Year

WARRENSBURG — Drew Burris has been selected as the Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year by Missouri Society of Health and Physical Educators. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
lakepowelllife.com

PUSD Teacher in Running for County’s Teacher of year

PAGE, Ariz. — Last week, Desert View Intermediate music teacher, Josh Brink, was informed that he is one of three finalists being considered for the 2021 Coconino County Teacher of the Year. Brink was nominated by Desert View Principal, Mary Stahl, at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Brink...
Galt, CAgaltheraldonline.com

Liberty Ranch ag educator named county teacher of the year

The naming of Mandy Garner as one of Sacramento County’s 2022 teachers of the year — and the first from Galt — has caused the Liberty Ranch High School teacher and Agriculture Department chair to think over what she’s done in her 18 years as an educator. She particularly thinks...
Exeter, NHSeacoast Online

Cooperative Middle School educator named NH History Teacher of the Year

EXETER — Cooperative Middle School teacher Jacob Goodwin has been named the 2021 New Hampshire History Teacher of the Year. The award is given annually and was presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K-12 American history education. “It is very...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Angie Dangel named Minot Public Schools Teacher of the Year

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Public Schools announced Thursday morning that Longfellow Elementary Second Grade teacher Angie Dangel is this year’s teacher of the year. The district announced the honor at the back to school welcome meeting. In addition to Dangel’s admirable teaching, she was selected because of her “it takes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy