NAMS teacher named to Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) recently announced the addition of 49 experienced and highly regarded professionals from across the state to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council (MTAC). The MTAC, formed in 2016, now includes 300 educators representing schools in urban and rural settings and an array of content areas, including general education, arts, special education and career and technical education.www.nemiss.news
