Kissing mannequins: watching The Bold and The Beautiful during a pandemic
In a new series, our writers nominate the TV series keeping them entertained during a time of COVID. In The Bold and The Beautiful last week, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) married Dr John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). It was an unusual wedding for a soap opera. Not because Finn's villainous, absent birth mother was about to leap from the shadows and reveal herself (that's par for the course).www.clevelandstar.com
