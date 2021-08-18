Kissing mannequins: watching The Bold and The Beautiful during a pandemic

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wants to get to know his mother. However, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) just wants Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) gone. If Sheila really is better, could Steffy end up pushing her over the edge? If that happens, would Finn be able to forgive her?