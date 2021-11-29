ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony’s Extremely Popular Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Still $100 Off for Cyber Monday

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals cut a swath through every department but some of their best price-cuts this year are in tech.

Sony ’s noise-cancelling headphones are currently 29% off, slashing the steep $350 price tag down to $248. The top-selling headphones have received rave reviews from tech enthusiasts and average consumers alike since they first came out last year. And now you can get your hands on them for close to half the price.

A sub-$300 price tag is rare for a premium tech product from Sony and competitive brands. Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 go for $379, while Apple’s AirPod Pros Max start at $479, but are currently $70 off for Cyber Monday.

The new gadget’s headlining feature is its ANC (active noise cancellation), which uses microphones and speakers to reduce background and surrounding noises. While drowning out distracting noises like keyboard typing or office chatter, they also deliver crystal clear audio. They boast a powerful low-frequency response and an impressive lack of distortion at high volumes. Plus, in addition to helping with ANC, the microphones can also be used to record voice memos or talk to Siri on connected devices. All this, and they still have an expected battery life of 35 hours with ANC on, or 45 hours with it off.

Aside from upgraded technology, Sony’s headphones are sleek in design: they’re available in matte black or white and feature easy-to-reach controls on both earcups, such as the power/pairing button and USB ports on the right, and playback, track navigation and voice assistants on the left.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH-1000XM4

Buy: Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $248.00

Related
Variety

Suspect Arrested in Jacqueline Avant Killing

A suspect has been arrested in the killing of Jacqueline Avant, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced in a press conference Thursday. Police arrested Aariel Maynor, 29, who allegedly shot and killed Avant after breaking into her Beverly Hills home early Wednesday morning. Avant was the wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant, the mother of Democratic fundraiser Nicole Avant and the mother-in-law of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Several cameras caught Maynor’s vehicle driving east out of Beverly Hills after the shooting. Around 3:30 a.m., Hollywood police responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive. There, they found...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Kal Rudman, Radio Veteran and Founder of FMQB Trade Magazine, Dies at 91

Kal Rudman, a legendary radio veteran and founder and publisher of the Friday Morning Quarterback (FMQB) radio-industry “tip sheet,” passed away on Wednesday, December 1 at the age of 91. Just hours after his death, Lucille, his wife of 63 years, also passed away. Upon Rudman’s death, music industry giant and longtime friend Clive Davis told former FMQB CEO and current owner of Deane Media Solutions, Fred Deane, that “Kal was a man who was truly passionate about music and he communicated that passion so enthusiastically and so colorfully. For many vibrant years, his voice was distinctively heard by everyone working in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Variety

‘West Side Story’ Actor Brian d’Arcy James on Why Movie Remakes Should Be Embraced

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Talk about a warm welcome. Brian d’Arcy James tells me that Steven Spielberg surprised him during his first day of shooting on the much-buzzed-about “West Side Story” remake. “Steven Spielberg has this fantastic tradition of stopping after the first shot that you’re in, and basically announcing and applauding anybody who has entered into the making of the movie,” says James, who plays Sgt. Krupke. “The first scene that I was in, I was way in the back — I might as well have been wallpaper. He says, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Brian d’Arcy James is...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Best iPad deals for December 2021: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The Best Cyber Week Deals of 2021 Are (Still) Here! Save Big on Gadgets, Clothing, TVs & Appliances

Table of Contents Nordstrom Cyber Week Deals Amazon Cyber Week Deals Gap Cyber Week Deals Walmart Cyber Week Deals Best Buy Cyber Week Deals More Deals… It wasn’t long ago that in order to get the best Black Friday deals, you had to line up early and get in the door quickly. Then came Cyber Monday, which dragged the deals on for a few more days. Then, Black Friday deals started popping up before Thanksgiving. Now, Cyber Monday extends through the following week. That’s good news for any procrastinators and anyone who doesn’t like the idea of propping up a camping chair in front of the Best...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Bose QuietComfort 45 vs. Sony WH-1000XM4: Which noise-cancelling headphones are better?

Fresh off of its release, the Bose QuietComfort 45 has left a strong impression on critics, even making our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones. This latest addition to Bose’s popular over-ear headphone series packages strong ANC, 24 hours of battery life, and great audio quality in a familiar design. Bose Music app support has even been added to customize functions and settings.
NFL
SFGate

Save $50 on Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

More than once you’ve probably been using headphones and not been able to hear your call or music because of unwanted background or ambient sounds. That’s when noise cancelling headphones come in handy — and even better if you look stylish while wearing them. The Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones meet both of those requirements, and starting Nov.22 at 7 p.m., they’re on sale at Walmart for Black Friday.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are $102 off ahead of Black Friday

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Heading into the Black Friday shopping weekend, Sony's flagship WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones are once again on sale for $248. That deal returns to Amazon and other retailers such as Best Buy, which matches the lowest price the headphones have ever fallen to. This price will likely continue appearing throughout the holiday season, so if it spikes back up to their $350 list price, you may just want to wait for it to fall back down.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Noise-canceling vs. noise-isolating headphones: What's the difference?

Is there a difference between noise-canceling headphones and noise-isolating headphones? Yes, and despite their similar-sounding names they work in fundamentally different ways. One isn't necessarily better than the other, it's more that each is intended for different uses. Most noise-canceling headphones have noise isolating properties, but can work without the latter. Noise-isolating headphones only "cancel" noise in that you hear less of it.
ELECTRONICS
loudersound.com

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds hit new low price ahead of Black Friday - get the best true wireless for less

Sony’s premium flagship WF-1000XM4 true-wireless in-ear headphones contain 'industry-leading' noise-cancellation technology that provides a genuinely immersive listening experience. Sound exciting? Well, how about this – to celebrate Black Friday, Amazon is offering these earphones for just $248, an 11% discount on the usual price of $279.99. That means you'll save $31.99 if you buy a pair of the black or silver options right now!
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

JBL's flagship noise-canceling earbuds are $100 off for Black Friday

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. JBL has a few new true-wireless noise-canceling earbuds for 2021, including the Reflect Mini NC and Club Pro Plus. However, the flagship Tour Pro Plus are clearly the best of the bunch and among the best sounding true-wireless earbuds, with clean, dynamic, well-balanced sound, powerful bass and a relatively wide soundstage. Noise canceling and call quality are also quite decent. They list for $200, which is pretty expensive, but they're on sale for $100 for a limited time.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Own a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds for $248 only

Black Friday is only two days away, and early deals from Sony are already coming in! You can now own a pair of WF-1000XM4 noise-canceling earbuds for $248 only. These compact wireless earbuds come packed with features and technologies. For starters, this water-resistant pair has an 8-hour battery life with noise cancellation enabled. That’s a relatively long life when comparing them to similar compact earbuds. Additionally, you can place them on any Qi wireless charger, so you don’t have to deal with cables.
ELECTRONICS
EW.com

Sony's best headphones are $100 off right now — plus 9 more audio tech deals

The WF-1000XM4 earbuds, which also launched to rave reviews and will transform the way you listen to music, are discounted for the first time, now $30 off and just $248 at Walmart and Amazon. The perfect companion to the WH-1000XM4 headphones, they have noise cancellation so powerful that they easily wipe out noise on planes.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Level up your audio game with 57% off Sony's best-selling headphones

Sony makes some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy at the moment, and for Black Friday, it is discounting its best products. You'll find that wireless headsets like the WHCH710N are down to just $78, a full 57% discount on their usual price. The WH-CH710N are interesting because...
ELECTRONICS
