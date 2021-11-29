Sony’s Extremely Popular Noise Cancelling Headphones Are Still $100 Off for Cyber Monday

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals cut a swath through every department but some of their best price-cuts this year are in tech.

Sony ’s noise-cancelling headphones are currently 29% off, slashing the steep $350 price tag down to $248. The top-selling headphones have received rave reviews from tech enthusiasts and average consumers alike since they first came out last year. And now you can get your hands on them for close to half the price.

A sub-$300 price tag is rare for a premium tech product from Sony and competitive brands. Bose’s Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 go for $379, while Apple’s AirPod Pros Max start at $479, but are currently $70 off for Cyber Monday.

The new gadget’s headlining feature is its ANC (active noise cancellation), which uses microphones and speakers to reduce background and surrounding noises. While drowning out distracting noises like keyboard typing or office chatter, they also deliver crystal clear audio. They boast a powerful low-frequency response and an impressive lack of distortion at high volumes. Plus, in addition to helping with ANC, the microphones can also be used to record voice memos or talk to Siri on connected devices. All this, and they still have an expected battery life of 35 hours with ANC on, or 45 hours with it off.

Aside from upgraded technology, Sony’s headphones are sleek in design: they’re available in matte black or white and feature easy-to-reach controls on both earcups, such as the power/pairing button and USB ports on the right, and playback, track navigation and voice assistants on the left.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH-1000XM4

