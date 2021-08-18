County approves $16M spending plan for ARP funds

Howard County officials on Monday approved a plan to spend the $16 million provided by the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to fund over 20 major projects, including building improvements, new grant programs, broadband expansion and electric-vehicle training.

Commissioner Paul Wyman said the funding is the largest infusion of federal dollars the county has ever received. He said officials spent months speaking with residents, businesses and county departments to figure out how best to use the money.

“It’s an interesting situation when you’re asked to find a way to spend $16 million,” he said. “Everyone who was looking at this took it very seriously. We didn’t want to squander this incredible opportunity before us. We wanted to do things that could impact our community for years to come.”

Of the $16 million, the plan allocates $12.6 million toward projects. Wyman said the remaining money will be set aside and put toward future projects that may come up, or other proposals brought before commissioners.

He said one of the biggest benefits of the money is paying for projects the county had already planned on pursuing, which means officials won’t have to tap into tax dollars to complete them.

“Now that these dollars are available, that takes a lot of pressure off of us financially, and it takes a lot of pressure off our local taxpayers to fund some of these larger projects,” he said.

The county received its first $8 million ARP payout on June 1 and expects to receive the second half of the money in May.

Wyman said it took a countywide effort from elected officials, residents, businesses and nonprofits to develop the spending plan, and he believes the effects of the funding will be felt for decades.

“I truly believe it’s going to impact Howard County for many years to come, and I’m grateful to everyone who participated,” he said.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the largest projects the money will help fund:

BUILDING PROJECTS

The Howard County Highway Garage is set to receive $1.5 million for a major overhaul that will replace that outside walls and windows and increase office space inside the facility.

Wyman said the building is over 50 years old and hasn’t seen many improvements in that time, but the bones of the structure are still solid.

The county has approved a plan to spend $16 million in ARP funding, with $2 million going toward renovating the highway garage and buying new equipment. Money is also going toward trails and courthouse remodeling. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

He said that rather than spend up to $5 million on constructing a new facility, the county plans to do a major overhaul that will keep the building viable for another 20 to 30 years.

“The building will get a good rework, and at the end of the day it will be much more efficient for our guys and gals in the highway department,” he said.

The department will also receive another $500,000 to purchase new equipment, including a backhoe and service truck.

Another $750,000 will go toward installing a new courtroom inside the courthouse. Wyman said the courtroom would be used by the magistrate judge. The position was created in 2019 to quicken inmate releases and ease the jail’s population total, while also lessening the caseload burdens on Howard County’s judges.

Wyman said the courtroom will be installed on the first floor in the area now occupied by the clerk’s office, which will move to the second floor.

The money will also pay to renovate one of the restrooms and jury areas in the courthouse.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The plan calls for $500,000 to be spent on building out sewer and water infrastructure for a new industrial park being looked at by the city and county.

Wyman said the county is currently in negotiations with developers. He said contracts are being reviewed now and the park would likely be constructed on the northeast side of the city, but there are no set details on the plans.

“There’s a lot of components to this, and they’re all being evaluated, so I’d say we’re more in that due-diligence phase to make sure it’s a viable project and that we’ve allocated the money for it.”

Wyman said the $500,000 is available to support the infrastructure of the project wherever it ends up being built, and the goal is to have the money ready when contracts and developers are approved.

“Our goal with these dollars is to help ensure an industrial park happens in our community,” he said.

The plan also calls for $500,000 to be paid upfront for the construction of the new downtown hotel and conference center. Groundwork had started on the project in 2018 but was put on hold during the pandemic.

The county has pledged an annual $150,000 toward the project for 15 years. Wyman said that now $500,000 in ARP money will be used to pre-fund the project to help cover any financing or final funding needs once the project gets started again. He said that also frees up county money that had been dedicated to the $150,000 payments.

GRANTS AND TRAINING

The plan calls for the creation of three new grant programs to help offset the financial impact of the pandemic on local businesses and nonprofits.

The county is set to host a summit with area landlords to discuss housing certain individuals adversely affected by the pandemic, and to provide incentives or assistance to encourage landlords to rent to those individuals. The plan dedicates $250,000 toward the program.

Another $500,000 will set up a small business grant program to assist local businesses hit hard by the pandemic. The program would be administered by the county.

Another grant program would be established to award $500,000 in funds to nonprofit organizations providing addiction and mental health services in the county.

The plan also calls for using $3 million to create a revolving fund to pay for drainage and water quality improvement projects. The revolving fund will allow money to be reinvested in future projects.

Ivy Tech Kokomo is also set to receive $500,000 to provide job training assistance to unemployed workers, specifically related to electric-vehicle manufacturing.

Wyman said the county will work with Ivy Tech to provide the training in an effort to accelerate rehiring and reduce unemployment.

“Electric vehicles are the wave of the future, and we really see this as a way to get a jump start on that and hopefully attract some of the business to our community,” he said.