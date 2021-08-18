This Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Is Blowing Up On Netflix
One of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s most recent and critically panned films is rising the charts on Netflix internationally. The Postcard Killings, a 2020 crime film starring Morgan, Famke Janssen, and Cush Jumbo, is now in the top 10 movies on Netflix. The film ranks at No. 7 worldwide on the streaming platform, trailing Netflix originals The Kissing Booth, The Kissing Booth 3, Beckett, and Vivo, as well as Assassin’s Creed and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.wegotthiscovered.com
