Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

This Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Is Blowing Up On Netflix

By Preston Byers
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s most recent and critically panned films is rising the charts on Netflix internationally. The Postcard Killings, a 2020 crime film starring Morgan, Famke Janssen, and Cush Jumbo, is now in the top 10 movies on Netflix. The film ranks at No. 7 worldwide on the streaming platform, trailing Netflix originals The Kissing Booth, The Kissing Booth 3, Beckett, and Vivo, as well as Assassin’s Creed and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Famke Janssen
Person
Cush Jumbo
Person
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Person
James Patterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Originals#Stockholm#Crime Film#The Postcard Killings#Tomatometer#Rotten Tomatoes#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
TV SeriesCNET

Every new movie and show on Netflix: August 2021

August is a quiet month for most major streaming platforms, and Netflix is no exception. Not to worry though, we've got seven seasons of 30 Rock to rewatch and -- look -- Friday Night Lights is here. It's good. You should watch it. In terms of original content, Marie Kondo...
TV SeriesZimbio

Canceled TV Shows 2021: See What Got The Axe This Year

It's hard times for some TV shows. The entertainment landscape can be a cold and barren place. Audiences are fickle beasts. While mega-hits like WandaVision, Shadow and Bone, and others blot out the sun, there are plenty of middling, unnoticed shows that get the proverbial axe. Here's a rundown of the TV cancellations of 2021.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Awful Mark Wahlberg Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Antoine Fuqua and Mark Wahlberg’s sci-fi action blockbuster Infinite has generated much more in the way of negative headlines than positive ones, dating right back from the pre-release plans to its rollout on Paramount+, and then the aftermath. The big budget epic will always hold a place in the history...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
TV ShowsComplex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (August 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The popular series leaving Netflix and infuriating fans

The streaming service Netflix It is going through a moment of total renovation and that is why in August it will continue to withdraw film and television productions from its catalog. That’s not all, since not only do they get rid of other people’s content, they also canceled several of their products in the last time that were not received in the best way. Among what users will no longer be able to see is Orphan Black, which will leave the library on August 13.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

The Real Reason 'Good Witch' Is Ending Forever Will Break Fans' Hearts

After the season 7 finale on July 25, Hallmark's Good Witch will be no more. In early July, Hallmark announced its decision to end the long-running series starring Catherine Bell (as Cassie Nightingale) and James Denton (as Dr. Sam Radford) after seven seasons and several movies. To those who've followed Cassie's journey since the first movie premiered back in 2008, the news was both shocking and utterly devastating. But even still, Catherine is keeping her head held high. Reacting to the news on Instagram, Catherine made it clear that she's "so grateful" for the opportunity to play Cassie for the past 13 years.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Harrison Ford Movie Is Blowing Up on Netflix

The Secret Life of Pets 2 with Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet, Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, and others debuted in 2019 to mixed reviews and a much smaller box office haul than the original, but that hasn’t prevented the film from becoming a surprise success on the streaming platform Netflix, according to FlixPatrol.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

The most painful loss for fans: Why did Jeffrey Dean Morgan leave Grey’s Anatomy?

Viewers have a special soft spot for medical dramas. Think of iconic fictions like ER Emergencies in the 90s, or more recent ones like The Good Doctor O New Amsterdam they show the amount of followers they usually have. But if there was one that marked the history of television, that was Grey’s Anatomy, with Ellen Pompeo as its central figure since the show’s emergence in 2005.
MoviesAndroid Central

Best 25 Netflix movies: Originals, classics, and unknown greats

Netflix continues to be one of the best streaming services when it comes to both original series and films. But with so much content to choose from, and more being added on the regular, where do you start? Here's a round-up of the best 25 Netflix movies streaming now. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy