Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lynda Carter describes the funny way she flopped Wonder Woman's first stunt

handitv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonder Woman was both breathtaking and extraordinary in a way that no other superhero who came before her could touch, literally. The 1970s series tossed aside cartoonish substitutes like Batman's POW! to instead show its star performing actual stunts, executing combat moves that truly rocked our TV sets back in the day. We mean no disrespect to Batman when we say Wonder Woman was where the action was at, and every show that came after had to meet the high bar set by the acrobatic Diana Prince.

www.handitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynda Carter
Person
Johnny Carson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Mark Wahlberg Is a Dad Who Bonds With His Dead Gay Son (Over Lady Gaga Lyrics)

In January 2013, a gay 15-year-old named Jadin Bell, from La Grande, Oregon, hanged himself from a piece of playground equipment and, after being kept on life support for several weeks, died in early February that year. He was a sophomore in high school. He’d dreamed of becoming an artist, of going to New York City for college — of, at the very least, getting the hell out of La Grande. Like many queer teens before him and, it’s painful to say, many since his death, Jadin was subject to intense bullying — mistreatment that became the primary point of...
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and His Husband, Justin Mikita, Have Been Together for Around 10 Years

Most fans are bound to recognize Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family. On the show, he played Mitchell Pritchett, the meticulous, pragmatic, and success-oriented lawyer who learned the ins and outs of parenting after adopting Lily with his husband, Cameron Tucker. Mitchell and Cam got themselves into a few unusual situations on Modern Family — including an iconic episode in which they took turns getting jealous over a smart fridge.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...
Celebritiessurvivornet.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Lynda Boyd Lost her Brother and Sister to Cancer. Then She Got the Phone Call All Actors Dread. Here’s Her Remarkable Story of Art Imitating Life.

Virgin River’s Lynda Boyd discusses losing her brother and sister to cancer, and recalls first hearing that her character, Lilly, would be killed off by cancer. To prepare for her part and learn what it’s like to live with pancreatic cancer, Lynda Boyd read Alex Trebek’s memoir. Boyd explains why...

Comments / 0

Community Policy