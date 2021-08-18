Cancel
Richmond, VA

Firefighters, police push back against vaccine mandate

By Associated Press
NBC 29 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The unions representing some Richmond firefighters and police officers are pushing back against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. City employees must be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption by Oct. 1. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the president of the Richmond Firefighters Association asked the City Council for a “timeout,” saying members don’t have enough information and calling the vaccine an “experimental drug.”

