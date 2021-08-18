Firefighters, police push back against vaccine mandate
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The unions representing some Richmond firefighters and police officers are pushing back against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. City employees must be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption by Oct. 1. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the president of the Richmond Firefighters Association asked the City Council for a “timeout,” saying members don’t have enough information and calling the vaccine an “experimental drug.”www.nbc29.com
