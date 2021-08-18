Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

My Funniest Mistake

By Dima Ghawi
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter I came to the United States, I settled into my new community in San Diego and began my first full-time job in October. I can still remember what it was like to walk into that building for the first time. Everything seemed so fancy from the wood paneled walls to the expensive furniture. Everyone stood tall in their suits and walked around with a purpose, and I was thrilled to be a part of this company. As I sat at my desk, full of nervous excitement to start my first week, I received an email from one of the company’s executives; he was in charge of all San Diego locations. The email was an invite to all employees for an office Halloween costume party. I was so excited because I had never celebrated Halloween before, and I had always wanted to dress up as a genie! So, I ran to the store that evening and picked out this awesome pair of purple baggy pants, a matching shirt with gold buttons down the front, and a tall genie hat with fabric flowing from the top. I then bought the perfect pair of gold flat shoes to match. The morning of the party, I had the opening shift, so I woke up early, got dressed in my costume, and headed out to start the day. I couldn’t wait to see what everyone else was wearing!

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dima Ghawi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Boots#Baggy Jeans#Breakingvases Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
InternetPleated-Jeans.com

25 Of The Funniest Tweets From Women Ever (This Week)

It’s a tiring process reading every tweet from a woman on the internet to find the best ones each week but it’s definitely worth it. We definitely didn’t find all of them, but here are 25 that were really good. *While these tweet screenshots are great for readers of our...
RestaurantsFood Beast

The Funniest Reactions To Little Caesars' New Crazy Calzony

Yesterday we reported on Little Caesars' newest menu item, the Crazy Calzony, which essentially fuses together a pepperoni pizza and calzone. Sure this creation did look a lot like we could hold a conference call on it, which was what I had internally thought at first glance of the thing. But it turns out the rest of Twitter also had some hilarious thoughts regarding this Frankenstein of Italian-American deliciousness.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Remembering Bernie Mac: Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

Bernie Mac was one of the few comedic talents that treated audiences like family. His comedic style was reminiscent of everybody’s favorite uncle at the barbecue: Recalling personal tales of his own turbulent kinfolk, he tapped into the humor of every day life that connects us all. The world of...
PetsPosted by
FanSided

Chrissy Teigen introduces the newest addition to the family

There is a new addition to the Teigen/Legend household as Chrissy Teigen takes to Instagram to share a series of pictures and a video of the newest member of the family. And yes, it is a puppy!. In the latest post to her social media, Teigen shared three pictures and...
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
WorldDaily Beast

The Baffling Mystery of the Lost Girls of Panama Unravels

AMSTERDAM—On a sunny day, the first of April 2014, two 20-something girls went for a hike in the Panamanian jungle, and were never seen again. Their names were Lisanne Froon and Kris Kremers, and their sad story struck a chord with people around the globe. After their disappearance, the good...

Comments / 0

Community Policy