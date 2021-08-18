Cancel
Global Educational Campaign begins to make Unconditional Love available to the World’s Population.

By Stefan Deutsch
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScience has conquered the mystery of Love. It discovered that ‘Love is nourishment – like air, food and water’. That explains why we need it so much! The pioneering, science-based and research-validated theory of love is called “You Are Born to Be Loved”. Global Human Development, Inc. has embarked on a campaign to bring this new information to every human being, making sure that everyone has access to all the love they need and deserve. Be on the lookout for a lot more information about Love in the weeks and months to come. The implications and applications of this theory are many; child development, parenting, marriage, divorce prevention, self-improvement, health and wellbeing, aging, corporate wellness, as well as to psychotherapy and modern medicine. Do you think it is possible to inspire and teach people around you to love you more? Unconditionally? The answer is YES!

