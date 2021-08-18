Global Educational Campaign begins to make Unconditional Love available to the World’s Population.

This summer I have spent more time with my children than I have in any other summer. They are 8 and 6 years old. I rearranged my work schedule, took some vacation days so that I could be home with them more. We did this in part because we wanted to save on some child care dollars, but I also had grand hopes and doing “fun” summer stuff with them. I made a list of all the possible things we could do, such as going to waterparks, museums, the zoo, going for hikes in the state parks, kayaking, etc.. We have done some fun things, but the summer hasn’t really gone as I had envisioned. There has been way more frustration over messy rooms, wrappers and dishes laid around, fighting and not agreeing on what fun thing we should do. I have been rather impatient more times than I care to admit. I have raised my voice more times than I should, and it’s made me feel like I’m not doing a great job parenting these children.