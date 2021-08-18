Akerna Launches 'Akerna Connect' – New eCommerce Software Enabling Cannabis Dispensaries To Digitally Reach Customers
Cannabis software company Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) announced its new offering on Wednesday – Akerna Connect. The new eCommerce software provides a suite of digital marketing tools to retailers and dispensaries enabling locations to reach their consumers and enhance their shopping experience through online ordering, loyalty programs and text messaging. Through Akerna...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0