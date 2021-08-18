Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Silk Sonic pushes back debut album release to 2022

By Syndicated Content
wxerfm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilk Sonic — the dynamic duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — confirms to Rolling Stone that they’ve pushed back their debut album release. In a new cover story for the mag, the duo says An Evening with Silk Sonic is now set for a January 2022 release, instead of coming out this fall like initially planned. In the meantime, Bruno and Anderson say they want to take their time putting out more songs before dropping a full collection.

wxerfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Mars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Rolling Stone#Mag#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicNME

Watch Bobby Shmurda debut new music at Rolling Loud Miami

Bobby Shmurda has debuted some new music during his performance at this year’s Rolling Loud Miami festival. The rapper – whose real name is Ackquille Pollard – was freed from jail in New York back in February, after serving seven years behind bars for conspiracy and weapons possession. During his...
Musicedm.com

Lorde Said Her Upcoming Album Was Almost a "Big Acid Record"

In a new interview, Lorde shared a few origin stories behind her hotly anticipated Solar Power LP—and some tantalizing comments about its potential electronic influences. Ahead of her third studio album, scheduled to drop on August 20th, the indie pop superstar discussed the record in a new episode of The New York Times’ "Diary of a Song" series along with longtime producer Jack Antonoff. Waxing poetic about the inspiration behind Solar Power, Lorde said she thought she was going to make a "big acid record."
MusicHipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Compares Pooh Shiesty To Fabolous + Praises ‘Batman’ Collaborator LPB Poody

Lil Wayne usually lives in his own world. However, the New Orleans legend and Young Money frontman brought his UPROAR Festival to Los Angeles on August 13 and in a profile for the Los Angeles Times, Weezy decided to open up about a number of topics, including his love for Florida rapper LPB Poody and 1017 artist Pooh Shiesty as the next generation of rappers stretching the genre.
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

37 Years Ago: Red Hot Chili Peppers Release Their Self-Titled Debut Album

These days, Red Hot Chili Peppers are Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with a string of successful albums that have helped define their career. But in 1984, the young rockers were just getting their start, fresh from high school and looking to make a name for themselves in the music industry. And while the band's self-titled debut disc, released on Aug. 10, 1984, would not go on to sell millions of records or even generate a breakout hit, it did show the promise of things to come.
Musicshorefire.com

The Industry Announces Album Release Of Acclaimed, Boundary-Pushing Opera Sweet Land

“A gut punch...Chaotic, conflicted, implacably honest.” –The New Yorker. “A head-spinning abstraction of colonialism and whitewashed mythology.”— The New York Times. Music by Du Yun and Raven Chacon. Libretto by Douglas Kearney and Aja Couchois Duncan. Directed by Cannupa Hanska Luger and Yuval Sharon. Today, The Industry — the ambitious...
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Legendary R&B group the Spinners releasing first new album in 40 years

It’s been 60 years, but Henry Fambrough still clearly remembers his mother’s reaction when his group the Spinners released its first single, “That’s What Girls Are Made For” — this month, in fact. “I started off singing in the church choir, singing only gospel songs,” Fambrough, 83, says from a...
Musicthenew93q.com

Jameson Rodgers to release his debut album, 'Bet You're from a Small Town,' in September

Jameson Rodgers has his sights set on a debut album. The Mississippi native will release Bet You're from a Small Town on September 17. The 15-track collection features his chart-topping debut single, "Some Girls," and his "Cold Beer Calling My Name" collaboration with Luke Combs that's currently inside the top 10 on country radio. Fan favorites including "Good Dogs," "Missing One" and "Girls that Smoke" are also on the album.
Music101 WIXX

Lil Nas X hints at return to country music following release of debut album

Lil Nas X says he already knows where he’ll take his music after dropping his debut studio album, Montero. Taking to Twitter recently, the “Industry Baby” rapper remained tight-lipped about when fans can expect to hold a physical copy of his debut effort in their hands, but did admit he’s already mapped out his next music era.
Musicearmilk.com

Art School Girlfriend releases the arresting title track of her debut album, "Is It Light Where You Are"

London-based artist Polly Mackey created the archetype for herself as Art School Girlfriend, which might make one think of qualities like originality, mysteriousness, and talent. Mackey hits the bar for all these traits and more with her majestic, nocturne pop. Her debut album has been locked up for awhile, all of it coming from her 2019 diary. However, she's ready to bare all with the September 10th release. Today, she releases the title track for her upcoming debut album, "Is It Light Where You Are."
MusicPosted by
Audacy

We finally know when the Silk Sonic album will arrive

Fans waiting anxiously for a full Silk Sonic release featuring the smooth stylings of collaborators Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are in for some good news. Now “it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease,” says Mars.
Recipesgratefulweb.com

Hot Mustard to Release Second Single "Window Seat" off of their Debut Album 'Mother Sauce'

The dynamic instrumental cinematic funk/soul duo, Hot Mustard, is proud to announce the release of their debut album, Mother Sauce, on Eddie Roberts' (The New Mastersounds) Color Red label. Drawing influence from mid/late 1960s and early 1970s funk and soul, the building blocks of first-generation boom-bap hip-hop, multimedia artist and guitarist/ producer Jack Powell and bassist Nick Carusos successfully work their own distinctive flavors into classic recipes with Mother Sauce. Simply put, Hot Mustard is as retro as it is radical, and the end result is nothing short of intensely addictive.
Rock MusicNME

Listen to Turnstile’s anthemic new song ‘Fly Again’

Turnstile have shared another preview of their upcoming new album – listen to the anthemic ‘Fly Again’ below. The song will appear on the hardcore band’s upcoming album ‘Glow On’, which is due to arrive on August 27 via Roadrunner Records. So far, the band have shared the Blood Orange-featuring...
MusicSFGate

The Soothing Sounds of Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are enjoying the sun-dappled courtyard of a recording studio — lighting up American Spirits with a Gucci-monogrammed lighter, appreciating the gentle birdsong wafting down from the trees overhead, admiring some orange hibiscus flowers growing up a nearby wall — when a studio assistant named Alex walks over with a surprise to complete the laid-back scene: “Rumritas!” he announces, setting down three frothing salt-rimmed glasses.
Musicdjmag.com

Synth and electronic music pioneer Janet Beat to release debut album, aged 83

Pioneering early synth musician Janet Beat is to officially release some of her music for the first time, at the age of 83. 'Pioneering Knob Twiddler', out now on Trunk Records, features seven electroacoustic recordings made by the artist between 1978 and 1987. The release is available both digitally and on vinyl.
Musicrnbcincy.com

Leave The Door Open (For Another Year): Silk Sonic’s Album To Arrive In 2022

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak had a hold on the community at large with “Leave The Door Open” in March 2021 and “Skate” in July. As loud as fans called for the duo to release the album, they’re going to have to wait a little bit longer. In a new profile for Rolling Stone, Silk Sonic revealed their album An Evening With Silk Sonic had been pushed back to January 2022.
Musicwxerfm.com

Ed Sheeran announces new album, ‘= [Equals],’ due out October 29

It’s the moment Ed Sheeran fans have been waiting for: The singer announced his new album, = [Equals], will be out October 29. Ed revealed the news in an Instagram Live on Thursday, telling fans this new collection contains 14 tracks. The artwork features a backdrop painted by Ed, surrounded by butterfly imagery symbolizing “new life.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy