Silk Sonic pushes back debut album release to 2022
Silk Sonic — the dynamic duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — confirms to Rolling Stone that they’ve pushed back their debut album release. In a new cover story for the mag, the duo says An Evening with Silk Sonic is now set for a January 2022 release, instead of coming out this fall like initially planned. In the meantime, Bruno and Anderson say they want to take their time putting out more songs before dropping a full collection.wxerfm.com
Comments / 0