Silk Sonic pushes back debut album release to 2022

These days, Red Hot Chili Peppers are Rock and Roll Hall of Famers with a string of successful albums that have helped define their career. But in 1984, the young rockers were just getting their start, fresh from high school and looking to make a name for themselves in the music industry. And while the band's self-titled debut disc, released on Aug. 10, 1984, would not go on to sell millions of records or even generate a breakout hit, it did show the promise of things to come.