Personalize Your Ford Bronco with Sharp-Looking Wheels and Tires

Cover picture for the articleIf you're one of the lucky few who reserved—or even has received—the new Ford Bronco, we know you're excited to pile on the miles. With every fun vehicle, however, and particularly for off-roaders, comes plenty of opportunities for customization. If you want to stand out while you soar above sand dunes, drudge through muddy trails, or hit the open road, sticking some new wheels and tires on your Bronco is a surefire way to personalize your brand-new boxy baby.

Ford Bronco Owners Have The Strangest Problem

Any time a brand-new vehicle hits the market there are bound to be some first model year issues. The Ford Bronco is no exception. The good news is that none of these issues are serious, like poor hardtop build quality and paint wear on the roll bar. They're not dangerous and don't affect vehicle safety or anything mechanical. Still, they're a nuisance for owners. And now there appears to be yet another one, though only certain trim levels seem to be affected.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Maverick Costs Less Than Old Ford Ranger Did A Decade Ago

Since the Ford Maverick debuted earlier this year, many comparisons have been made to the Hyundai Santa Cruz. They are the only two compact pickups offered in the United States so it's a natural comparison, but what about the Ford Ranger? In this instance we don't mean the current mid-size model, but the previous-generation compact pickup that left the scene in 2011. The Maverick is its spiritual successor, after all.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mystery Ford GT Prowling Detroit "Doesn't Belong To Ford"

The Ford GT has stunned onlookers since its inception in the 1960s. Back then it was called the GT40, because of its height in inches. It stunned the world when it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and it stunned Americans again in 2005 when the reimagined Ford GT hit the streets. Fast forward to 2016 and you can guess what happened both on the track and off.
Buying CarsCarscoops

$85,000 Will Get You This Very Rare 1989 Ford Mustang Saleen SSC

Some special Ford Mustang models have been produced over the decades but when it comes to the Foxbody-generation, few Mustangs are more desirable than the Saleen SSC. While Saleen has most recently tried to establish itself as a car manufacturer in China, there was a time when it was a leading tuner for all kinds of performance cars, including the Mustang. With its SSC model, it modified the car’s 5.0-liter V8 with a larger 65 mm throttle body, fitted new upper and lower intake manifolds, ported heated, tubular steel headers, 1.7:1 roller rockers, and a Walker Dynomax low-restriction dual-exhaust system. These upgrades lifted the V8’s output to 292 hp and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque.
Carsfordauthority.com

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Diecast Debuts As Limited Edition Desert Runner

Hot Wheels routinely cranks out cool, limited-edition models that feature some impeccable detailing. Most recently, that included a 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra R, which was only available to Red Line Club (RLC) members. Now, Hot Wheels has come up with this very cool 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Hot Wheels Collectors (HWC) Special Edition, which celebrates the original 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Hot Wheels model that debuted back in 2018.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Riptide Is The Ultimate Surfer's 4x4

The all-new Ford Bronco provides endless opportunities for adventure and the automaker wants to owners to take full advantage. And sometimes, a few suggestions are in order. This is one of them. Meet the Bronco Riptide Project Vehicle, the latest concept from the outdoor Built Wild brand. Past concepts include the Bronco OG and Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig.
East Aurora, NYthelascopress.com

Mattel Releases Special Edition Ford Raptor Hot Wheels Today

Mattel Creations, East Aurora, NY — August 10, 2021. Ford fans, F-150 Raptor lovers, Hot Wheels enthusiasts, something unique is happening today. Mattel Creations is releasing a Special Edition Ford F-150 Raptor “wrapped in desert camouflage so it will surely stand out in your Hot Wheels garage.”. The company made...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 302 Roars With Cobra Jet Engine Swap

This Mustang Boss from 1970 has a lot of custom touches to it. One of the most highly desired Mustangs to emerge from the muscle car era is the old-school cool Boss 302. Purpose-built as a Trans Am road-racing qualifier, the Boss Mustang was the brainchild of Larry Shinoda, who is also responsible for the Camaro Z28 as a former GM employee. One of his first efforts with the Blue Oval was the successful classic Mach 1. Given a short two-year production run, Ford only built 1,628 Boss 302 Mustangs for 1969 and 7,013 cars for 1970. This incredible example of a 1970 Boss 302 Ford Mustang has had a few upgrades and is a great example to start your collection. This particular example shares a 44 year history with the owner.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1966 Ford Mustang GT 289 Is A Beautiful Example Of The Era

The first generation was really picking up steam when 1966 rolled around, and this Mustang proves it!. The Ford Mustang had a non-traditional introduction in 1964-1/2, with production beginning a full 5 months before the normal start of the 1965 year model production. When the first generation hit the market, it outsold all forecasted sales projections, and this 1966 Ford Mustang represents the last year model before a re-design in 1967, when it was changed mid-generation to a distinctly different looking vehicle.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Prototype Is Coming For The Jeep Wrangler 392

The launch of the new Ford Bronco has been plagued with issues. Early adopters are encountering quality issues with the roof, prompting Ford to delay production of the 2021 model and fix every current model. Despite this, Ford has still found time to test out the new hardcore Bronco Warthog. This will be the new range-topping version of the Bronco - think of it as the SUV equivalent to the Ford F-150 Raptor. The crew over at TFLnow spotted a camouflaged prototype of the Bronco Warthog roaming the streets, gave chase, and managed to capture it on the move.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport Return to Rebelle Rally

No lesser off-road luminary than Shelby Hall—granddaughter of Bronco racing legend Rod Hall—piloted a Bronco Sport to a win in the X-Cross class of the all-female Rebelle Rally in 2020, so this year she and navigator Penny Dale are bumping up to the mainstream 4x4 class in a two-door Bronco. Hall has also raced the Bronco R in Baja and Dale completed a 28,000-mile overlanding adventure from Vancouver through South America.
Charleston, WVwchsnetwork.com

Win a Ford Bronco from Todd Judy Ford with Kilts 4 Kids!

Beni Kedem Temple here in Charleston is raising money for Shriner’s Children’s hospital in Kentucky and you’re going to love how they are doing it. For only $100 you can buy a chance to win a new Ford Bronco from Todd Judy. In addition there is $100,000 in other prizes,...
Carsfoxwilmington.com

Ford Bronco deliveries delayed by manufacturing snafu

Ford is tapping the brakes on the Bronco. Production and deliveries of the rebooted SUV is being held up by a manufacturing issue with its hardtop roofs. The “molded-in color” roofs, which are built by an outside supplier, have suffered quality problems affecting their appearance, which have now been addressed, and will be replaced on all of the trucks manufactured to date.
Carsautotrader.com

Ford To Replace 2021 Bronco Color-Matched Hardtops

Ford Motor Company recently sent out a letter to owners of the first Bronco SUVs produced to tell them that the automaker plans to replace molded-in color hardtops. Various issues with the color-matched hardtops have already surfaced, even though the SUVs have only been on the road for a little over a month. Issues reported by owners online have ranged from drooping headliners to a cracking pattern.
Austin, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Roadshow: 2021 Ford Bronco is a legitimate Jeep slayer

If you're bringing back a legendary nameplate after a quarter-century slumber -- especially one tasked with dethroning the industry's biggest icon -- you'd better give it everything you've got. Two days spent driving the 2021 Ford Bronco both on- and off-road suggests that not only has the Blue Oval done what's necessary to take on Jeep's Wrangler, the company has come up with a raft of clever innovations that bring new capability, tech and refinement to the class. How good is the new Bronco? While it's not perfect, Ford has indeed built a better 4x4.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Bronco Is Stealing Customers From Other Brands

There's no question the 2021 Ford Bronco is one of the hottest new vehicles to arrive this year. Despite some delays (and a few quality issues), the off-road SUV is off to an incredible sales start. Not only that, but it's luring away drivers from rival brands. Stated within Ford's...
CarsGear Patrol

Want a New Ford Bronco? It May Take a While

Ford absolutely nailed it with the new Bronco. We finally drove the finished product in June and it — dare we say it — may be better than the Jeep Wrangler, particularly in on-road driving. The impressive rollout garnered Ford more than 125,000 pre-orders and earned the Bronco a place on our 50 most influential cars list.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Standalone Store Program Designed For Flexibility

Back in January, Ford Authority exclusively reported that Ford dealerships would have the option to invest in showroom upgrades or dedicated Ford Bronco standalone store options to showcase the brand new SUV, and dealers that choose to do either will receive more allocations based on the level of investment. Roughly 100 dealers signed up for the Ford Bronco standalone store as of April, and as it turns out, those dealers will have a lot of flexibility when it comes to designing those dedicated showrooms.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Here's How To Spec Your 2021 Ford Bronco If You Want It Now

It's a frustrating time for Ford Bronco owners. Hardtop versions of the 2-door and 4-door Bronco are plagued with an unsightly quality control issue affecting the molded-in-color roof, just a few weeks after owners took delivery. To be fair, Ford has acted fast and will replace every molded-in-color roof. Unfortunately, this means that orders for 2021 hardtop Broncos that have not yet been scheduled for production will be delayed until the 2022 model year.

