The Leyton Board of Education met on Monday, Aug. 9 at Leyton High School. Among the many issues discussed, the board reviewed salaries for special education paraprofessionals. The discussion came during review of Classified Staff wages. Previously, the board approved a 3 percent increase for staff. Superintendent Chris Geary asked about the pay rates for bus drivers — Activity Bus rate, Substitute Shuttle and Substitute rate. Board members told Geary they believed the increase was across the board, for all staff.