Local Law Enforcement At Dunkin’ Donuts This Friday To Support Special Olympics

Wake-up and smell the coffee. This Friday, August 20th, between 5 a.m. and Noon, stop by your local Dunkin’ Donuts to help support Special Olympics. Law enforcement agencies will be participating at several Dunkin’ Donuts throughout our area. Will County Sheriff’s deputies and volunteer staff will be stationed at these Dunkin’ locations: 14135 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen and 422 S. Chicago Street in Joliet. Grab your morning cup of joe and support “Coffee for Champions”!