Coming this fall to Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Genie is a complimentary and convenient new digital service designed to create your best Disney day. Disney has been listening to your feedback—you want planning to be easier, you want more flexibility and you want better tools to help you make the most of your visit—and that’s exactly what Disney Genie is here to do. They have made significant investments in this cool new technology, which guides you through Disney theme parks with tips that can help you reduce time in lines, discover magic around every corner and take the guesswork out of “what’s next.”