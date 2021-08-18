Cancel
Health

Alabama Nursing Home Association will require nursing home staff to be vaccinated

By Emily Pounds
WPMI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer today issued the following statement on the announcement that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will require nursing home staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19. “Our association is working to learn more about President Biden’s plan to require nursing home employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. We expect the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will issue details soon. Once we have those details, we will help our members understand and implement the requirement.

