Alabama Nursing Home Association will require nursing home staff to be vaccinated
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer today issued the following statement on the announcement that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will require nursing home staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19. “Our association is working to learn more about President Biden’s plan to require nursing home employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. We expect the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will issue details soon. Once we have those details, we will help our members understand and implement the requirement.mynbc15.com
