Like Parkinson's and other potentially progressive diseases, receiving a Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis can be a terrifying prospect. A disease of the brain and central nervous system, it disrupts communication between the brain and the body, causing problems with coordination, poor balance, fatigue, pain, and vision loss. Currently, more than 2.3 million people in the U.S. are living with MS. Though life expectancy has increased for those with MS and most patients do not become severely disabled, there is currently no cure, and it remains notoriously hard to diagnose. In the absence of a single diagnostic test, doctors must systematically rule out other conditions to reach an MS diagnosis.