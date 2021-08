The Game2Life facility, located at 3311 Broad St. in Lake Charles, sits in a nondescript part of town across from the Calcasieu Parish School Board office and a tractor supply, but when you drive up, you realize this is something special. Game2Life brings an entirely new level of fun and competitive spirit to the Lake Area with its tactical combat laser tag and axe throwing. Both activities bring two entirely different crowds, but the goal is always the same: to absolutely crush the competition.