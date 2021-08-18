Technical Discussion: High humidity and tropical downpours later tonight and tomorrow...

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will bring showers, tropical downpours, and a few thunderstorms to the state later tonight and tomorrow morning. While a shower is possible this evening, the heaviest rain and storms will arrive after 2:00 am. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the state in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather for later tonight and tomorrow. That means there is the chance for damaging winds. Also, with plenty of shear in the lower levels of the atmosphere, a tornado can’t be ruled out late tonight and tomorrow morning. A few showers and thunderstorms will linger into tomorrow afternoon, but we’ll also see intervals of sunshine.