Public Safety

Suspected extremists kill 47 in northern Burkina Faso

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities say suspected Islamic extremists have ambushed a convoy in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 30 civilians along with 17 soldiers and volunteer defense fighters. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday’s attack in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region, militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are increasingly targeting security forces in the West African country. An analyst at the Policy Center for the New South says the militants have demonstrated an ability to attack civilians even under military escort. He says this shows the level of information they have on the locations of security forces.

