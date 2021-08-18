Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Robinhood’s crypto trading surges, as overall growth slows

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — After helping a new generation of investors get into stocks, Robinhood is increasingly doing the same for cryptocurrencies. More than $4 of every $10 that Robinhood made in revenue during the spring came just from customers trading bitcoin, dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. Robinhood Markets also said Wednesday that it lost $501.7 million, compared with a profit of $57.6 million in last year’s second quarter. The loss was expected, as was the company’s slowdown in revenue growth. It more than halved to 131% from 309% in the first three months of the year.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Ap#Dogecoin#Robinhood Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Robinhood Stock Dips After Crypto Boom Warning

Robinhood stock took a dip after the company warned investors of a short-lived revenue surge due to the crypto boom. Robinhood recently made the big step of becoming a publicly-traded company. The company barreled into the arena with 55 million shares debuting at $38. According to its first earnings report...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Hot Post-Pandemic Stocks Set to Soar

Companies rushed to have their employees work from home as governments imposed locked downs. This led to a goldrush in stay-at-home investments, particularly for technology firms. Software companies that enabled virtual meetings and remote working flourished while other sectors floundered. Now that countries in the developed world have rolled out...
MarketsCNBC

Palo Alto Networks jumps on robust profit forecast

Palo Alto Networks accelerated revenue growth in the quarter. The company saw momentum in hardware sales after subdued activity through much of the pandemic. Shares of security hardware and software company Palo Alto Networks rose 10% in extended trading on Monday after the company announced better-than-expected earnings and a rosy profit forecast for the new fiscal year.
Stockspulse2.com

Flora Growth Shares Increased 43.93%: Why It Happened

The shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) increased by 43.93%. This is why it happened. The shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) – an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands – increased 43.93%, going from a previous close of $8.81 to $12.68. Investors appear to be responding positively to the company reporting selected financial and operating results for the 6-month period ending June 30, 2021.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Dogecoin Risk Grows Larger for Robinhood’s Crypto Business: Q2 Filing

Dogecoin's celebrity followers are intent on memeing the crypto to the moon. Image: Shutterstock. Robinhood has again listed Dogecoin as a potential risk for the company; this time in its Q2 earnings report. Dogecoin alone made up 62% of Robinhood’s cryptocurrency revenue for the span. Dogecoin is one of the...
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Analysts warn of ‘acute’ Q3 slowdown in Robinhood’s DOGE-reliant growth

Analysts warn of ‘acute’ Q3 slowdown in Robinhood’s DOGE-reliant growth. Robinhood’s recent disclosure of the major boost that crypto has contributed to its second-quarter financial earnings is worrying some financial analysts, largely due to the “outsized” role that Dogecoin (DOGE) trading has played. In an investor note this week, Wolfe...
Stockstalesbuzz.com

Robinhood shares drop as company warns trading activity will slow

Robinhood’s stock tumbled more than 9 percent after the free stock-trading app warned a trading frenzy that powered its latest quarterly results appears to be waning. The Silicon Valley-based company said its second-quarter revenue more than doubled to $565 million — but mostly because of an explosion in crypto trading, a famously volatile space that could slow or face a regulatory crackdown at any time.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Robinhood shareholders want crypto wallets and a hat

Retail shareholders of crypto-friendly trading app Robinhood are demanding a crypto wallet along with a branded hat and hoodie, a public shareholders questionnaire revealed. The public question crowdsourcing platform Say, which was Robinhood’s first purchase after it went public, enabled retail shareholders of Robinhood to ask and upvote questions in a Reddit-style interface. “Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call,” Say explained.
Stocksinvezz.com

Here’s why Robinhood shares tanked about 10% in extended trading

Robinhood's revenue more than doubles on a year-over-year basis in Q2. Management warns lower trading activity will weigh on revenue this quarter. Rashaun Williams discusses Robinhood's earnings on CNBC's "Closing Bell". Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) reported upbeat results for its fiscal second quarter on Wednesday as interest in cryptocurrencies...
StocksFOXBusiness

Robinhood signals trading slowdown despite strong second quarter revenue boosted by crypto

Shares of Robinhood are down more than 12% in the premarket as the company is bracing for a slowdown despite reporting strong second quarter revenue on Wednesday. The commission-free trading app, which rose to popularity earlier this year as a result of the trading frenzy surrounding meme stocks like GameStop and AMC, posted a net loss of $502 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared with net income of $58 million, or 9 cents per diluted share, a year ago. Total net revenues surged 131% to $565 million, compared to $244 million during the same period a year ago.
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

New York's sales tax growth slows

The good news: Revenue from the sales tax in New York has continued to surge compared to this point a year ago when the state's economy was largely frozen in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bad news: That monthly increase is getting smaller as the spread of...
Real Estatekitco.com

China's new home price growth slows as speculative curbs bite

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's new home prices rose at the slowest clip in six months in July, as authorities further tightened rules in the red-hot property sector, including limits on some categories of purchases. Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 0.3% in July from a month...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Five New Altcoins Launch Across Coinbase’s Crypto Trading Platforms

Five new altcoins are now available across Coinbase’s crypto trading platforms. The customers of the top US-based crypto exchange can now buy and sell Axie Infinity (AXS), Request (REQ), TrueFi (TRU), Quickswap (QUICK) and Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) across the firm’s website and apps as well as on Coinbase Pro. The...
MarketsInvestopedia

Are Crypto's High Trading Volumes a Scam?

Not surprisingly, the volume of trading in cryptocurrencies tends to soar as their prices rise, with new investors pile in, creating a feeding frenzy. But given their relatively short existence, cryptocurrencies manage to rack up trading volumes that would be the envy of a multinational corporation. In late July 2021,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Crypto Day Trading - Solana's Price Increased More Than 8%

Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) price has increased 8.05% over the past 24 hours to $43.98. Over the past week, SOL has experienced an uptick of over 14.0%, moving from $38.61 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $58.03. The chart below compares the price...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Slowing inflation growth lifts Dow, S&P to records

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Coinbase Global jumps on posting upbeat Q2 profit. * Virgin Galactic slides as MS downgrades to “underweight”. * Dow up 0.62%, S&P 500 up 0.25%, Nasdaq down 0.16%...
StocksStreet.Com

Crypto Trading Surge Boosts Coinbase Stock

Investors looking for a more conservative way to invest in cryptocurrencies should consider taking a stake in an exchange. Executives at Coinbase (COIN) announced on Tuesday that second-quarter revenues surged to $2.23 billion. Profits were $1.6 billion, up a mere 4,900% versus a year ago. Cash on hand is now $4.4 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy