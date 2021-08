It was a great night last night at Party in the Park! Thanks to all those that turned out. It was by far the biggest crowd of the summer. Special thanks to Whiskey City who performed 2 awesome sets! It’s always a thrill to see all of the beautiful classic cars lining the hill. It was a great night all around. We hope you will join us again on Thursday for week 6 of Party in the Park with the band Shyne.