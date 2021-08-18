Cancel
Justice Department: Missouri gun law undercuts public safety

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri law enforcement officers are pulling out of federal task forces because of a new state gun law. The U.S. Department of Justice in a Wednesday court filing said at least 12 Missouri officers dropped out of federal partnerships because of the law barring state and local authorities from enforcing federal gun laws. The new law hasn’t even taken effect yet. Several Missouri police departments also no longer are sharing evidence with the Justice Department’s firearms bureau. St. Louis and adjoining St. Louis County are suing to block the new law.

