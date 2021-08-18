Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Teven Jenkins’ return to the Chicago Bears after back surgery is undetermined, but Matt Nagy is hopeful the rookie offensive lineman will be back at some point this season

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

The Chicago Bears are one game into the preseason and already waiting to see what’s behind door No. 3 at left tackle. Coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday morning that rookie Teven Jenkins — the overwhelming favorite to be the Week 1 starter and the player whom general manager Ryan Pace traded up to draft in the second round — has undergone back surgery.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Rams#American Football#Oklahoma State#The Buffalo Bills#The New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace may have messed this up

Earlier this year, the Chicago Bears moved up to select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jenkins was widely known as a first-round talent, but slid to the second for some reason. At the time, he felt like a luxury pick for the Bears, even though they gave up a lot to get him.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy continues to show incompetence

The game against the Buffalo Bills truly showed how much Matt Nagy holds back the Chicago Bears. The Bears got absolutely handled by the Bills and their former quarterback Mitch Trubisky who threw for over 200 yards in a single half. I get it. It’s just a preseason game. However,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bears should fire Matt Nagy on the spot and hire Brian Daboll

The Chicago Bears need to replace Matt Nagy as head coach with Brian Daboll immediately. We have seen enough. The Chicago Bears organization must do what is necessary and replace Matt Nagy with Brian Daboll as their head coach yesterday. Nobody is benefitting more from the Mitchell Trubisky spite game...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Mitchell Trubisky Disses Bears Brass in Bills Press Conference

Trubisky is clearly still salty about Nagy, Bears tenure originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mitchell Trubisky is feeling the love in Buffalo, a love that he apparently did not feel while he was still quarterback for the Bears. Yikes. Looking back, we now know that the pairing between Trubisky...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matt Nagy Gives Injury Update On QB Justin Fields

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been electric through training camp and preseason for the Chicago Bears. Many Bears fans have openly called for him to supplant veteran Andy Dalton as the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback. Matt Nagy and the Bears brass has stood by Dalton as their starter, after...
NFL247Sports

Matt Nagy dishes on Chicago Bears' plan for Justin Fields

Justin Fields did nothing to slow down the hype train in his Chicago Bears debut. The first-round pick threw for 142 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 33 yards and another touchdown in the Bears’ 20-13 win over Miami in the preseason opener. Head coach Matt Nagy acknowledged the buzz surrounding Fields and was extremely pleased with his strong debut, but he is also not going to just insert Fields into the starting lineup prematurely.
NFLsportsmockery.com

REPORT: Chicago Bears Offensive Line Gets Another Jolt Of Good News

Wednesday was a dark moment for the Chicago Bears offensive line as the news dropped rookie 2nd round tackle Teven Jenkins underwent back surgery. It left many wondering what the fate of this group will be. Thankfully, it only took 24 hours for them to get some good news. According to head coach Matt Nagy, 5th round pick Larry Borom is back at practice after missing over a week with a concussion.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins news makes Matt Nagy a liar

Just four days ago, everything seemed fine. The Chicago Bears had defeated the Miami Dolphins in their preseason opener and rookie Justin Fields looked superb. Following the game, some big news broke almost immediately after the players headed to the locker room. Chicago had agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, and it was just in time for reporters to ask head coach Matt Nagy about the move.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy discloses shocking plan for preseason opener

At this very moment, Chicago Bears fans are probably all buzzing about Justin Fields’ second practice against the Miami Dolphins. From what we’ve heard, those who were there saw something special. Fields completely torched the Dolphins, especially in the red zone drills, throwing three touchdowns on four attempts and also rushing in a score.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: NFL executive believes Justin Fields should start Week 1

Do the Chicago Bears have a quarterback controversy brewing? We all know that Matt Nagy and company are pushing the narrative that Andy Dalton is the QB1. That might be true, but will it remain that way? Today’s preseason game versus the Buffalo Bills could be a deciding factor, but according to FanSided National NFL Insider, Matt Lombardo, one NFL Executive believes Justin Fields should be starting as early as Week 1.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears committing malpractice with Teven Jenkins situation

The Chicago Bears spent weeks downplaying Teven Jenkins’ injury. Now he needs surgery and could be out for the season. The team handled the situation horribly wrong from the beginning. Right before the 2021 NFL Draft rolled around, many draft experts expected the Chicago Bears to select offensive lineman Teven...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Jason Peters signing a bad omen for Teven Jenkins

In the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game on Saturday, one major thing was evident: Justin Fields is the real deal. Besides the play of Fields though, another clear takeaway was the fact that the guys playing in front of him were missing some pieces. The Bears’ offensive line didn’t have starters Teven Jenkins, James Daniels or Germain Ifedi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy