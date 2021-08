The Georgia Genealogical Society’s fall educational seminar will be held virtually on September 11. During the event, which will take place from 9:15 a.m. until 2:45 p. m. on Zoom, speaker Annette Burke Lyttle will cover three topics: “Colonial American Migration Routes and Modes of Travel,” “Slavery, Quakers and the Underground Railroad,” and “Quaker Resources in the Family History Library and other Archives.” The meeting will begin with a short business session. The speaker is a nationally known genealogy lecturer, and her company is HeritageDetective.com.