Candor raises $12.5M to build autonomous mortgage underwriting science

By Paul Centopani
nationalmortgagenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandor Technology announced on Wednesday that it closed $12.5 million in a Series A fundraise, led by early-growth capital firm Arthur Ventures. The new round brought total investments for the lending technology company — which uses machine intelligence to power its mortgage underwriting platform — to $13.9 million with its previous debt financing closed at $1.4 million in October 2020, according to Crunchbase.

www.nationalmortgagenews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Underwriting#Mortgage Lenders#Underwriter#Candor Technology#Arthur Ventures#Loan Engineering System#National Mortgage News
Real Estatefanniemae.com

Fannie Mae Introduces New Underwriting Innovations to Responsibly Expand Access to Mortgage Credit

Today, Fannie Mae announced the company will launch a new feature in its automated underwriting system to incorporate consumers’ rent payments in the mortgage credit evaluation process. Beginning September 18, 2021, Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) will enable single-family lenders – with permission from mortgage applicants – to automatically identify recurring rent payments in the applicant’s bank statement data to deliver a more inclusive credit assessment. The new update to DU is a positive change for eligibility – only consistent rent payments will be considered to improve eligibility. Any records of missed or inconsistent rent payments identified in the bank statement data will not negatively affect the applicant’s ability to qualify for a loan sold to Fannie Mae.

