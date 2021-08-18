Candor raises $12.5M to build autonomous mortgage underwriting science

Once your offer on a home has been accepted and you have submitted your full mortgage application, there is one final step before you’re home free--the underwriting process. Underwriting is done by an underwriter who has the final say on approving or denying your mortgage. The whole process can take about 30-45 days but depends on each unique situation. The underwriter will verify your identity and scrutinize every aspect of your finances from your bank statements, to tax documents, to pay stubs. They want to know not only your income but your income sources, debts, assets, credit score and expenses, among others. After receiving all the required documents for your loan application, they will verify that you are who you say you are and determine how much of a risk you are to the lender. This process happens even if you are pre-approved for a mortgage.