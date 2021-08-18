Candor raises $12.5M to build autonomous mortgage underwriting science
Candor Technology announced on Wednesday that it closed $12.5 million in a Series A fundraise, led by early-growth capital firm Arthur Ventures. The new round brought total investments for the lending technology company — which uses machine intelligence to power its mortgage underwriting platform — to $13.9 million with its previous debt financing closed at $1.4 million in October 2020, according to Crunchbase.www.nationalmortgagenews.com
