Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony & LeBron James Believed Now Was Right Moment To Team Up

After years of chasing him, the Los Angeles Lakers were finally able to sign Carmelo Anthony in free agency this summer. Anthony spent the previous two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers but now comes to the Lakers, where he is only thinking about winning his first NBA championship. Not only does he have his best opportunity to win a ring, but he also gets to finally team up with one of his best friends in LeBron James.

