INDEPENDENCE – On July 28, the Wapsi River was the site of the July tournament for the Indee Bass Club. The temperatures were hot, the current was steady, and the bass were hungry. Ten students took part in this special event that partnered students and captains together by a random draw. This format was to enhance learning for the club members by fishing with different individuals and sharing information, techniques, and fishing strategies. By the outcome of the event, it was obvious that the format worked. All five teams recorded a three-bass limit on the night, and all students reported catching some bass.