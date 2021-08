Randall Frank Trick, aged 58, a resident of Centuria passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Superior. Randal was born in Milwaukee on June 23, 1963 to Paul and Bertha (Lockman) Trick. He was the youngest of six children. He lived the majority of his youth in the Milwaukee area and moved to Cushing in (1997?). He very much enjoyed living in the country and completely remodeled his home by himself.