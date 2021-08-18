Special Weather Statement issued for New River Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: New River Mesa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Maricopa Counties through 230 PM MST At 147 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Metro Center Mall, or near Glendale, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Youngtown, Laveen, Sun City, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Piestewa Peak Park, Deer Valley Airport, North Mountain Park, Arizona State Fairgrounds, Downtown Peoria, Arrowhead Mall, Downtown Glendale and Desert Mountain. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 137 and 147. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 198 and 223. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH