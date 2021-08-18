Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for New River Mesa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: New River Mesa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila and Maricopa Counties through 230 PM MST At 147 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Metro Center Mall, or near Glendale, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Youngtown, Laveen, Sun City, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Piestewa Peak Park, Deer Valley Airport, North Mountain Park, Arizona State Fairgrounds, Downtown Peoria, Arrowhead Mall, Downtown Glendale and Desert Mountain. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 137 and 147. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 198 and 223. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Cave Creek, AZ
City
Fountain Hills, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
City
Paradise Valley, AZ
City
New River, AZ
City
El Mirage, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Sun City, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#New River Mesa#14 30 00#Doppler#Az Interstate 17#Az Route 51
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy