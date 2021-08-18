Oriental Medicine Program
NY College of Health Professions > Oriental Medicine Program. New York College of Health Professions Graduate School of Oriental Medicine offers a 185 credit, ten trimester, program in Oriental Medicine. Students graduate with a Bachelor of Professional Studies/ Master of Science degree in Health Sciences/ Oriental Medicine. The Oriental Medicine program was the first in New York to be approved by the State Education Department and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (ACAOM), the recognized accrediting agency for the approval of programs preparing Oriental Medicine practitioners.www.nycollege.edu
Comments / 0