$500,000 Grant Will be Used to Demolish San Haven Sanatorium

With all the new construction going on, you'd think it would have to be either Burleigh County or Cass County. You'd be wrong. From Watford City to Arnegard, McKenzie County has been on a population explosion over the past ten years and Williams County is also growing at a brisk pace. The Associate Press reports that McKenzie County has more than doubled it's population in the last ten years going from 6,360 residents in 2010 all the way to 14,700 in the 2020 census. Williams County showed an impressive 83% jump in the same ten year period. Thanks oil patch!