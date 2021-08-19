Cancel
Economy

More charges in V.C. Summer nuclear construction scandal

By Hannah Robinson
wach.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore charges have been filed against former Westinghouse Senior Vice President Jeffrey Benjamin for his role in the V.C. Summer scandal. On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Rhett DeHart announced the charges of 16 felony counts that include wire fraud, securities fraud and causing a publicly-traded company to keep a false record.

