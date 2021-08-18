Cancel
Polis writes school superintendents 'to implore' masking

By SETH KLAMANN The Denver Gazette
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jared Polis implored Colorado schools to fight COVID-19 with "mask wearing, especially for the unvaccinated," in a letter sent to superintendents released Wednesday. The letter doesn't issue a mandate, which the governor has avoided since public health orders designed to fight the virus expired this spring. But Polis has ramped up rhetoric that the state might step in if districts don't institute health measures and their in-person learning is disrupted.

