'We're In A Dire Situation:' NC Hospital CEO Sounds Alarm On Spike In COVID Cases
Sometime this past Saturday, Joann Anderson reached something close to a breaking point. She's the CEO of UNC Health Southeastern Hospital in Robeson County. If there's a ground zero in this wave of COVID in North Carolina, it's there along the border with South Carolina. Much of the population in Robeson County is low income and at risk. They've seen a massive spike in cases. And the vaccination rate is just 27%.www.bpr.org
