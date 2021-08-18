Cancel
Sir James Dyson: Britain will fall behind unless workers are told to go back to office

By Bill Gardner
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers must be "unequivocally" told by ministers to return to the office or the UK will fall behind its global competitors, Sir James Dyson has warned. Writing for The Telegraph, the businessman said the "chances of the next generation will suffer" unless the Government ends the culture of working from home.

