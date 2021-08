August 17, 2021, 12:19 PM · Walt Disney World's new Cirque du Soleil show will open November 18, with tickets going on sale Friday, Disney announced today. "Drawn to Life" was slated to begin previews at Cirque's Disney Springs theater in March 2020, but the pandemic scuttled those plans. Cirque's parent company filed for bankruptcy a few months later, throwing the future of Drawn to Life and dozens of other Cirque productions into doubt. But the show is back in production and will be ready to go in time for Thanksgiving, Disney and Cirque now say.