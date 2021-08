If it really does start with starting pitching, as baseball folks preach, the Orioles really are having a rotten weekend in Boston. Spenser Watkins allowed six runs last night in four innings, the sweat making it harder to find his grip on the ball. Manager Brandon Hyde revealed earlier today that left-hander Bruce Zimmermann must remain on the injured list after spraining his ankle in a training mishap, which prohibits the rookie from joining the rotation on Sunday.